Buccaneers Training Camp Notes: Tampa Bay Signs Tight End Bug Howard and Waive Punter Sterling Hofrichter

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter and signing tight end Bug Howard per the The Athletic’s Greg Auman. The Hofrichter move was expected with the drafting of Jake Camarda in the fourth-round of this year’s draft.

The Bucs are waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter to make room for new tight end Bug Howard. Rookie Jake Camarda has the punting job, but we knew that as soon as he was drafted. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 29, 2022

Bug Howard played for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football and for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.The Buccaneers are the 7th NFL team he’s played for. This is obviously a camp/practice squad type signing at best.

