BUCS REPORT -Last season, the Buccaneers’ rushing attack, led by Bucky Irving, averaged 146.5 yards per game, ranking among the league’s best.

The Buccaneers’ running game, featuring Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker, looks formidable with the same starting O-line in 2025. Pro Football Focus ranks the Buccaneers’ running back room No. 6 heading into the 2025 season.

“Bucky Irving’s outstanding rookie season boosts the Buccaneers well into the top 10 on this list,” Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman writes. “He finished fourth among all running backs with a 90.8 PFF overall grade and was the only player in the NFL to record 90.0-plus PFF grades as a rusher and receiver.”

“Rachaad White’s 73.8 PFF overall grade is evidence that he is more than capable of playing a complementary role. Even third-stringer Sean Tucker got in on the action last season, earning an 80.0 mark and racking up 237 total yards, including kick returns, against New Orleans in Week 6.”

Some might find the Buccaneers’ No. 6 ranking a bit low, some may not. These rankings, while done using analytics, typically boil down to opinions. Opinions like, which stats matter more, or which accolades players have like Pro Bowl and All-Pro’s.

The Buccaneers will still boast one of football’s top running back units, led by improving players Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker.

Rookie Bucky Irving has all but locked-up the RB1 position, but what about Rachaad White? White has extra motivation in 2025, entering a contract year that will likely drive him to seize every opportunity.

With Baker Mayfield and the entire starting offensive line returning, and a WR corp that added Emeka Egbuka and already has Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan with a returning Chris Godwin, this offense has the potential to be a juggernaut.

