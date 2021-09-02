Buccaneers unveil new partnerships to enhance fan gameday experience

By Michelle Sabin

Sports Talk Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced new offerings for the 2021 season, including local restaurants Wing Stop and Aussie Grill, Coppertail Brewing, and a new Champions Lounge.

“We are committed to continually improving the fan gameday experience and our focus this season has been to partner with food and beverage brands that our fans know and love,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “As we welcome our fans back to a full Raymond James Stadium this season, we are excited to also showcase a variety of new upgrades and enhancements that will add to the enjoyment of the in-game viewing experience.”

Winghouse will have three concession stands and two portable locations located at Raymond James Stadium. The concession stands will offer the restaurant’s signature boneless wings and Blacksmith Bacon Burger, while the two portables will feature the Phill Steak Sandwich.

Inspired by the bold flavors of Outback Steakhouse, Aussie Grill will provide fans fast-casual dining, including the Bacon Bomb Burger, the Crispy Sriracha Chicken Sandwich and the Classic Cheeseburger. The main Aussie Grill concession will be located on the main concourse level at Fifth Third Bank Gate (formerly Gate D).

The Buccaneers also partnered with local Coppertail Brewing Co. Coppertail is an independently owned production brewery in Tampa, Fla, founded in 2014 by homebrewer and reformed attorney, Kent Bailey.

“We’re so excited that the Buccaneers have chosen to partner with a small, local, independent craft brewery like us,” said Bailey. “It really shows their commitment to this community and promoting an authentic craft beer experience at Raymond James. We still make 100% of our beer right here in Tampa, like we have from day 1. I think it’s really cool that the brewers who make the beer will be the same people in the stands cheering for the Bucs on Sunday.”

To celebrate their partnership, Coppertail has released a commemorative Florida Special Lager can sporting the iconic orange “creamsicle” color scheme and the beloved Bucco Bruce logo. This limited-edition design will be available at Raymond James Stadium and throughout the extended Bay area at multiple restaurants as well as Publix and other retailers.

“Tampa Bay community has a strong connection to our craft beer culture, so the Buccaneers are proud to partner with one of the best and most notable independently-owned breweries in all of Florida,” said Ford. “Our fans are going to love the Florida Special Lager commemorative can, the latest in excellent products produced by Coppertail Brewing, right here in Tampa.”

The Bucs have also partnered with Little Caesars, bringing the first branded pizza option to Raymond James Stadium, and Vizzy. Vizzy Hard Seltzer is Molson Coors’ record-selling seltzer, and the only seltzer with antioxidant Vitamin C, gluten free and only 100 calories. The Vizzy Bar will be located on the main concourse and available at many retail locations throughout the stadium.

The Buccaneers announced several new stadium upgrades and enhancements that will improve the gameday experience.

This season, Fifth Third Bank was named the Official Bank of the Buccaneers. This partnership includes the Fifth Third Bank Gate and the Fifth Third Bank Lounge, which provides an exclusive pregame experience, and will offer guests an area to view players before they head out to the field.

Verizon is also offering fans a unique, in-stadium-only experience with Verizon 5G Multi-View, available in the Buccaneers mobile app. The technology will allow fans to see the action happening live from seven different camera angles simultaneously. Fans can also project augmented reality (AR) overlays of the NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players in near real-time.

The Miller Lite Fan Deck has been fully outfitted with Coldr Cup Holders, using solid state thermoelectric technology to manage temperature. The cup holders adjust automatically to fit a variety of can sizes, bottle sizes & profiles as well as plastic stadium cups, and allow guests to control how cold they want their beverage.

The Buccaneers revealed a first look at the brand-new Champions Lounge, an air-conditioned lounge inside the East Stadium Club. The Champions Lounge will offer patrons all-inclusive food and beverage, including a premium bar and craft cocktail station featuring Buccaneers signature cocktails in a souvenir Buccaneers glass.

Lastly, in partnership with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Buccaneers unveiled a new Buccaneers specialty license plate, which features the team’s flag logo on a pewter background, as well as the Super Bowl LV logo to honor the team’s championship victory from last season. Proceeds from the annual sale and renewal of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers license tag benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Florida Sports Foundation Major & Regional Grant Program.

Buccaneer fans who want to “fly the flag” on their vehicles can visit the FLHSMV site for office locations and more details. Fans may also purchase the Buccaneer specialty plate online by visiting the order page on the Florida Sports Foundation website.