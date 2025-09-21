By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

After two weeks of gutsy road wins against playoff-caliber opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home undefeated and battle-tested. A dramatic 23–20 victory over Atlanta followed by a nail-biting 20–19 escape in Houston has showcased the resilience of Todd Bowles’ squad. Baker Mayfield has been the heartbeat of this 2–0 start, completing 65% of his passes for 382 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Despite missing both starting tackles and reshuffling the offensive line, Mayfield has delivered under pressure—most notably a fourth-and-10 scramble that set up the game-winning score in Houston.

The ground game has been equally vital. Rachaad White and rookie Bucky Irving have combined for 187 rushing yards and 4 total touchdowns, keeping defenses honest and sustaining drives. With Chris Godwin sidelined, rookie Emeka Egbuka has stepped up in a big way, hauling in 8 catches for 96 yards and 3 touchdow1ns. Mike Evans remains a steady force, adding 107 receiving yards and drawing top coverage each week.

Defensively, the Bucs have held opponents to just 39 total points across two games. Safety Tykee Smith leads the team with 17 tackles, while Haason Reddick and the front seven have consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks. Tampa’s ability to bend but not break has been a defining trait early in the season.

Week 3 Matchup: Buccaneers vs. Jets

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV Broadcast : FOX – Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 PM ET

: FOX – Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 PM ET Radio : Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM Tampa), SiriusXM NFL Channel 88

: Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM Tampa), SiriusXM NFL Channel 88 Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+ (regional restrictions may apply)

The visiting New York Jets (0–2) arrive with veteran Tyrod Taylor under center, replacing the injured Justin Fields. Taylor brings mobility and experience, but the Jets’ offense has struggled to find rhythm. Running back Breece Hall has flashed with 136 rushing yards at 4.7 yards per carry, while wideout Garrett Wilson remains a threat with 145 receiving yards and a touchdown. 1Defensively, Quinnen Williams and Jamien Sherwood anchor a unit capable of disrupting Tampa’s patchwork offensive line.

For the Buccaneers, the key will be maintaining offensive balance and avoiding costly mistakes. Mayfield’s chemistry with Egbuka and Evans, combined with a steady dose of Irving and White, gives Tampa a clear edge. Defensively, containing Hall and forcing Taylor into third-and-long situations will be critical.

Path to the Playoffs: NFC South Title in Sight

With Carolina and New Orleans faltering early, Tampa Bay has a golden opportunity to seize control of the NFC South. A win over the Jets would mark the franchise’s first 3–0 start since 2005. But the road ahead isn’t without pressure—Atlanta, led by rising star QB Desmond Ridder and a young, aggressive defense, is gaining ground. The Bucs must stay healthy, protect Mayfield, and continue their late-game heroics to secure a fifth consecutive division crown and a return to postseason football.