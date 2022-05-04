Buccaneers will face Seattle in Munich, Germany on Sunday, November 13.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website – The Buccaneers and Seahawks will kick off their Week 10, November 13th battle at 3:30 p.m. local time, which will be 9:30 a.m. in the U.S. Eastern time zone. The site for the contest is Allianz Arena, a 75,000-seat stadium that is home to FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga.

Fans can register their interest in attending the game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks and sign up to receive additional information at www.nfl.com/munich.

The NFL announced the details for all of its International Series games on Wednesday. The league’s entire 2022 schedule will be revealed during a prime-time show on NFL Network on Thursday, May 12.The Bucs have played in London, England three times (2009, 2011 and 2019), twice at Wembley Stadium and once at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All previous International Series games have taken place in London or Mexico City, Mexico.