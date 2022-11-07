Buccaneers win behind unlikely performers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 on Sunday after a game-winning drive. After trailing for most of the game, Tom Brady and two unlikely performers came up clutch on the final drive of the game to get the Buccaneers back in the win column.

The Bucs were unable to get into the endzone for all but one part of the game, the final drive. The offense was in the hands of Tom Brady, and the people he trusted to drive the ball down the field were Scotty Miller and Cade Otton.

The final drive opened and closed with Otton catches. First, a 28-yard catch by Otton and then the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left. In between those two catches came a series of catches to Miller for 21-yards combined. The deep shot specialist mixed up his route tree and made these catches to bring the Buccaneers into the red zone.

Miller has been seemingly losing favor on this team throughout this season, but this game might have changed that narrative.

“They were doubling Mike and Chris, and Scotty and Cade made some timely catches,” head coach Todd Bowles said.

Most of the attention was on Cade Otton, however, who seems to have found his role within this offense.

“Cade is huge,” Bowles said. “He’s developing into a good pro early into his career.”

Otton led the team in receiving yards with 68 and the all-important touchdown at the end. Brady made the call on the final play and put his trust in Otton to make the catch.

“It’s a play we’ve worked on a lot,” Otton said. “It looked like we ran it before.

The final standout performance came from maybe the most unlikely: Jake Camarda, the rookie punter.

According to pro football reference, Camarda’s average of 59.9 yards is tied for the highest average ever in a single game. Camarda’s punts were consistently pinning the Rams’ offense deep in their own territory, helping the defense.

“Camarda was huge,” said Bowles. “We gave him the game ball.”

The Buccaneers won the game on the backs of their unlikeliest performers, some of which might not be so unlikely for much longer.