Despite being idle in Week 9, Ohio State (7–0) held firm at No. 1, securing 54 of 66 first-place votes. But the margin is narrowing. Indiana (8–0) and Texas A&M (8–0) both posted dominant wins—Indiana crushed UCLA 56–6, while A&M dismantled LSU 49–25—earning them a combined 12 first-place votes. The Buckeyes face a pivotal test next week against Penn State, a matchup that could reshape the playoff picture.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Vanderbilt’s Renaissance: Commodores Climb to No. 9

Vanderbilt (7–1) continued its Cinderella run, climbing to No. 9 after edging Virginia Tech 27–24. It’s the program’s highest AP ranking since the early 2000s and a testament to head coach Marcus Freeman’s defensive overhaul and clutch quarterback play from senior Jalen Ricks.

The Commodores face No. 6 Oregon next week in a game that could vault them into playoff contention.

Memphis Roars into the Rankings at No. 25

Memphis (6–2) stunned South Florida (7–1) with a 34–31 comeback win, knocking the Bulls out of the Top 25 and claiming the final spot in this week’s poll. Quarterback Malik Jefferson threw for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winner with 0:42 left3.

The Tigers now lead the AAC and are the highest-ranked Group of Five team, with a clear path to a New Year’s Six bowl.

SEC Breakdown

2. Texas A&M (8–0)

4. Alabama (7–1)

5. Georgia (6–1)

7. Ole Miss (7–1)

9. Vanderbilt (7–1)

14. Tennessee (6–2)

SEC dominance continues, with six teams in the Top 15 and three undefeated squads.

Big Ten Breakdown

1. Ohio State (7–0)

2. Indiana (8–0)

6. Oregon (7–1)

11. Penn State (6–2)

Big Ten powerhouses are surging, with Ohio State and Indiana leading the national title race.

ACC Breakdown

8. Georgia Tech (8–0)

10. Miami (6-1)

15. Virginia (7–1)

16. Louisville (6–2)

Georgia Tech remains undefeated, while Virginia and Louisville continue to climb.

Group of Five Spotlight

25. Memphis (6–2)

The Tigers hold down the inside track to win the American but there still is hope for USF, Tulane, and Navy meanwhile don’t count out Boise State or UNLV.