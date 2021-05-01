Bucs add Notre Dame star offensive tackle Robert Hainsey in the third round.

Notre Dame star offensive lineman man Robert Hainsey who is also a graduate of the IMG Accadamy in Bradenton is now a member of the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a quick look at why the Bucs landed this big blocking machine.
72 ROBERT HAINSEY
OL
HEIGHT
6‐4 5/8
WEIGHT
290
CLASS
SENIOR
HOMETOWN
PITTSBURGH, PA
HIGH SCHOOL
IMG ACADEMY (FL)
HONORS & AWARDS
2020
Team Captain
Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
Senior CLASS Award All‐America First Team
Senior CLASS Award Finalist
All‐ACC Second Team
Associated Press Second Team All‐ACC
William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Joe Moore Award Finalists
All‐ACC Academic Team
Pro Football Focus Preseason All‐ACC Third Team
Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250
ACC co‐Offensive Lineman of the Week (9/19 vs. USF)