Bucs add Notre Dame star offensive tackle Robert Hainsey in the third round.

Notre Dame star offensive lineman man Robert Hainsey who is also a graduate of the IMG Accadamy in Bradenton is now a member of the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a quick look at why the Bucs landed this big blocking machine.

72 ROBERT HAINSEY

OL

HEIGHT

6‐4 5/8

WEIGHT

290

CLASS

SENIOR

HOMETOWN

PITTSBURGH, PA

HIGH SCHOOL

IMG ACADEMY (FL)

HONORS & AWARDS

2020

 Team Captain

 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee

 Senior CLASS Award All‐America First Team

 Senior CLASS Award Finalist

 All‐ACC Second Team

 Associated Press Second Team All‐ACC

 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

 Joe Moore Award Finalists

 All‐ACC Academic Team

 Pro Football Focus Preseason All‐ACC Third Team

 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250

 ACC co‐Offensive Lineman of the Week (9/19 vs. USF)