Bucs add Notre Dame star offensive tackle Robert Hainsey in the third round.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

Notre Dame star offensive lineman man Robert Hainsey who is also a graduate of the IMG Accadamy in Bradenton is now a member of the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a quick look at why the Bucs landed this big blocking machine.

72 ROBERT HAINSEY
OL
HEIGHT
6‐4 5/8
WEIGHT
290
CLASS
SENIOR
HOMETOWN
PITTSBURGH, PA
HIGH SCHOOL
IMG ACADEMY (FL)
HONORS & AWARDS
2020
 Team Captain
 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
 Senior CLASS Award All‐America First Team
 Senior CLASS Award Finalist
 All‐ACC Second Team
 Associated Press Second Team All‐ACC
 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
 Joe Moore Award Finalists
 All‐ACC Academic Team
 Pro Football Focus Preseason All‐ACC Third Team
 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250
 ACC co‐Offensive Lineman of the Week (9/19 vs. USF)

