Bucs add talent on both sides of the ball as the 2025 NFL Draft comes to an end.

The Buccaneers had an eventful three days as they searched for talent to enhance their roster for this season and beyond. Only time will reveal how effective their efforts were in improving the team. However, if recent trends are any indication, we can expect them to compete in the postseason once again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Kansas State Defensive Back Jacob Parrish with the 84th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Parrish brings elite speed (4.35 forty) and immediate special teams value, with potential to develop into a key defensive player. Despite being undersized, his refined press coverage skills let him disrupt receivers. He excels in transition and closing speed, shrinking throwing windows and contesting catches. With experience in man and zone coverage, Parrish offers defensive versatility, though he shines brighter in man coverage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected EDGE Rusher David Walker from Central Arkansas with the 121st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

David Walker’s college career in Central Arkansas is a highlight reel: three-time First-Team All-American, three-time conference Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top FCS defender.

His stats are staggering – 31 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in just three seasons. In his final year, he racked up 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and 55 total pressures. Walker was a force to be reckoned with at Southern Arkansas, earning First-Team All-Great American Conference honors and leading the league in sacks and tackles for loss.

As a day two pick, Parrish has sub-package potential and needs strategic deployment to maximize strengths. His ball skills and route recognition hint at a higher ceiling than his physical attributes suggest. Expect him to contribute immediately on special teams and compete for nickel roles, with the technical foundation to become a starting-caliber defender by his second season. He’ll thrive against shifty, undersized receivers, using his mirroring skills and closing burst to neutralize their advantages.

