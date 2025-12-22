Bucs continue to fall apart, losing to Carolina brings them to 7-8 and one loss away from playoff elimination

by Carter Brantley

Baker Mayfield started out the season as a dark horse MVP candidate, pulling out miraculous game-winning drives and leading the Bucs to a 6-2 start.

Now?

He and his teammates are playing their head coach out of a job as they fall to under .500 for the year at 7-8 following a loss to the now-division-leading Carolina Panthers.

While there’s still a path to Tampa Bay making the playoffs by winning the certified worst division in football, Sunday’s performance emphasized the likely futility of that thinking, both in terms of the Bucs accomplishing it or it even being worth watching this team in a playoff game.

Mayfield put forth another pedestrian performance punctuated by a game-ending pick with a chance for yet another one of those Baker comebacks.

The run game was painfully bad, as star back Bucky Irving struggled to the tune of 3.7 yards per carry in the afternoon.

None of the Bucs’ “star-studded” wideouts managed over 40 yards receiving, with veteran Mike Evans failing to link up with Mayfield in any meaningful manner.

Evans hauled in a touchdown but was otherwise an ineffective course of action, with 5 total catches for 31 yards on 9 targets.

The defense was again just bad enough to lose without being spectacularly awful, as they failed to force any turnovers but also held the Panthers to just under 300 yards of total offense.

Chase McLaughlin at least went 2/2 on field goals with a 50 yarder mixed in to boot (no pun intended).

The Bucs take on the struggling Miami Dolphins next week, as the ‘Phins benched starting QB Tua Tagovailoa this week in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers.

The results were about as expected, with Miami getting trounced by the Bengals Sunday afternoon.

But never count out the Pewter Pirates to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory; they’ve done so against much worse competition.

The continued calls for Todd Bowles’ head only grow louder as this team continues to flounder away on the ship deck.

While probably not the most epic collapse in NFL history (hey, the sport has had some gnarly ones), this would absolutely go down as the biggest fall off in Bucs history.

Fitting for the team to do so on the 50th anniversary of the organization’s existence.

It is indeed a Bucs life.