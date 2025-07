Old Is New Again

Erik Kuselias tackles that question with this latest video take. The new season is coming up and the team made the announcement regarding bringing back the inaugural uniforms from the 70’s. Many teams go into throwback mode with the alternate uniforms. The Bucs brought several team members in a recent press conference wearing these team colors for the big unveil. Watch EK’s take on the Bucs vs everyone else.

Must Read

MLB All-Star Game Was A Hit – Sports Talk New York Fan