Bucs MinuteCast: What’s Really Going on with Brady?

By – Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

On this edition of the Bucs MinuteCast Podcast Dan talks quarterback Tom Brady’s absence and what is really going on. Is this something to be concerned about, or just Brady being Brady?

Listen/Subscribe/Follow the Bucs MinuteCast and Dan Holmi

Facebook

Twitter

Apple

Spotify

All other platforms

Are you a Buccaneers’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.