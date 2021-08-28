Bucs Place Two Players On NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List As They Get Ready For The Texans Tonight.

Bucs Report

The hits keep on coming for the Bucs’ offensive line. And not in a good way. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bucs placed reserve offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The team later confirmed the news shortly after Pelissero tweeted it out.

The Bucs’ backups have dealt with injuries and absences all throughout training camp, so the fact that they now have to place Leverett and Watford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is just another laborious task that Joe Gilbert, Harold Goodwin, Bruce Arians, and Jason Licht have to attend to when it comes to constructing the offensive line.

It’s a major hit for Leverett. He has a great chance to make the roster with a good performance against the Texans on Saturday night. Watford has been solid since joining the team a couple of weeks ago, so it’s unfortunate news for him, as well.

Levertt and Watford will join fellow teammate and Bucs kicker Ryan Succop on the COVID list, making it three total cases in the last four days. NFL franchises as a whole have issues with players landing on the list, so the Bucs are nowhere near the exception to the rule.

Both players will miss Saturday’s game. How much time they miss afterward is dependent on their vaccination

