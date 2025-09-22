Bucs post yet another dramatic victory, advance to 3-0 in 29-27 win over Jets

by Carter Brantley

Hey hey, it’s Groundhog Day in Tampa Bay. Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the ball with a little under a minute to go and needed a game-winning field goal to come away with a tight victory.

Baker Mayfield once again managed to make miraculous plays despite a litany of injuries, including one to star receiver Mike Evans.

And yet the Bucs came away victorious with Chase McLaughlin nailing a 36-yard field goal as time ran out and Tampa Bay moved to 3-0 for the season after their 29-27 victory over the New York Jets in this afternoon’s home opener at Raymond James Stadium.

The fourth quarter was an up-and-down affair to say the least, with Tampa Bay holding a 23-6 lead to start the period.

After allowing a couple of long drives that ended in Jets touchdowns, Tampa Bay seemed to be back in control with Chase McLaughlin ready to kick a 43-yard field goal that would put the Bucs back on top by two possessions.

Then the unthinkable happened, as Jets defensive lineman Will McDonald IV made a miraculous play to block the field-goal attempt and then scoop and score it for a touchdown putting the Jets on top 27-26.

So Mayfield had to Bake, do what he does best, and lead another late game-winning drive.

And he did it without star wideout Evans—who exited the game earlier in the fourth with a hamstring issue—three of his original starting offensive lineman.

Other non-Baker Bucs players had big games as well, with much-maligned cornerback Jamel Dean grabbing a massive pick-six at the end of the first half.

Rookie receiver sensation Emeka Egbuka had another miraculous game with six catches for 85 yards, one of them being a wonderful one-handed grab that will likely make highlight reels throughout the week.

Running back Bucky Irving had another fine game with a little over 60 yards and combined with Mayfield and Rashad White to run for over 100 yards for the game for the Bucs, making for another nice step in the right direction for Tampa Bay’s running game.

The win went a long way to keep the party vibe alive, with the Bucs taking the field in the retro creamsicle uniforms to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary.

A couple of Hall of Famers also attended the game with Ronde Barber making a guest appearance in the TV booth on FOX’s national broadcast and Derek Brooks leading the team out of the tunnel before kickoff.

While it hasn’t been pretty, the Bucs are 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

They’re on top of the NFC South, and while injuries have ravaged the offensive line and now the receiver room, the team is still in as good a position as ever to make yet another run to a division championship.

So check your blood pressure, but fire those cannons because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undefeated through Week 3.