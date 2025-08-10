The Tampa Bay Buccaneers smothered the Titans in a 29-7 win in Preseason Week One.

By: Ruth Caguias

The Capital Sports Network

TAMPA- The Buccaneers launch their 50th season with a triumphant win over the Tennessee Titans 29-7 Saturday night at the Raymond James stadium. Number one overall draft pick Cam Ward struggled to score on a Bucs young and hungry defense

Buccaneers at first glance: Young and Hungry

The rain came to a halt and the Bucs were on their way to showcase their fresh and deep rookie class. The Bucs sealed the win with 348 total yards of offense with fourth year quarterback Kyle Trask under center in the first half. Undrafted free agent Connor Bazelak led the unit in the second. The Defense held the Titans to seven points and snagged three interceptions and a pick-6 with minutes left in regulation.

Trask completed 12-of-16 passes for 129 yards with his main target being Ryan Miller who put up 5 catches for 63 yards. Sean Tucker took the grunt of the running back play with nine carries for 34 yards in the first half with an early exit of Rachaad White after a groin injury left him sidelined. Tucker punched in a two yard touchdown run to finalize the Bucs 17 play, 80 yard drive giving the Bucs a ten to nothing led over the Titans in the first quarter. Kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 45 and 23 yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 13-7 edge to wrap up the first half.

Defense matches offensive Powerhouse

The defense stunned the Titans with third round draft pick Jacob Parrish stealing the show. He batted down two key passes and forced a turnover on fourth-and-two. Parrish displayed swift footwork and quick reaction skills that increased productivity in coverage. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis was amongst the very few starters with reps and re-established his ability to produce recording three tackles after battling injury his first two seasons. The team recorded two sacks on the night including Nick Jackson on Branden Allen that set the Titans back 8 yards in the third quarter. With a tip from the line of scrimmage Jackson came down with an interception on the Titans 40-yard line that led the way for another Bucs scoring drive.

Solid debut

Returning from halftime the Bucs inserted undrafted free agent Connor Bazelak. He completed 6 of nine attempts for 48 yards and polished the match-up with Owen Wright. Wright had 18 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. Ryan Coe hit a 36-yard field goal to put the Buccaneers up 16-7. With only four minutes left in regulation, the Bucs exploited a Tyrek Funderburk interception with a 15-yard Wright touchdown. The Titans accepted defeat allowing a 30-yard drive to stretch the Buccaneers lead to 22-7. With 90-seconds left in regulation, Roman Parodie sealed the game with a 39-yard pick-6 to send the Tennesse Titans home.

Top performers