Bucs Report’s Carter Brantley Buccaneers’ Mock Draft 2.0

My last mock draft was very much focused on who I thought would be the best fits for each round and the position needs for the Buccaneers.

This one, however, tries to throw out my personal opinion and who I think would be the best fit, and instead focus on who I think the Bucs think would be an ideal choice at each slot.

So without further ado, here’s my Buccaneers’ Mock Draft 2.0.

Round 1, Pick 19: DI, Brian Breese, Clemson

Despite all of the brouhaha about the Buccaneers maybe trading up to pick Will Levis or them looking at a running back, I just have to think they’re smarter than that; this roster does not need a franchise QB, it does not need a first round running back. It needs big guys, whether that be offensive or defensive lineman. And with the Bucs’ recent signing of Matt Feiler, I think the emphasis for this first round pick gets shifted to the other side of the ball. Breese has all of the upside and skills desired for an interior lineman, he’s just got a nasty injury history at Clemson. If the Bucs look at his medicals and decide to move forward, he’d be a really, really good lineman to lineup next to Vita Vea for the next few years.

Round 2, Pick 50: T, Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

If the Bucs go any combination of secondary guys, offensive line, defensive line, EDGE, or wide receiver to start this draft, I’d be a happy camper. But, with the Bucs signing Feiler to a one-year deal and the need for a long-term solution at the left (or right, depending on where Wirfs lines up) tackle position, it’s not hard to imagine them spending a high-level pick on an offensive lineman. This way, the Buccaneers still shore up that defensive line in the first round but also manage to help support their worst position group last year, the offensive line.

Mauch has the size, grit, and athletic ability to be a successful offensive lineman at the NFL level, the big question with him is his lack of competition at North Dakota State as well as a lack of pure strength at the position. But give him a year of NFL training facilities, and he might just become the next Ryan Jensen. He’s got the hair for it.

Round 3, Pick 82: LB, Trenton Simpson, Clemson

I know, right, 2 Clemson players? Kind of intense, but Simpson would be a highly valued potential replacement for White or David, as both seem to be on their way out after this season. In all honesty, following the White trade request, this might be a position that flies up the priority list depending on what the Bucs do in free agency, but spending a third seems like an appropriate response that builds a bit of depth in case of things blowing up with White while also continuing to retool this roster with some talented young guys for the future. Simpson is a bit more of a pass coverage back than White, but he has that same burst and sideline to sideline speed that White possesses.

He could be seen as a gamble because of his struggles in the run game, but his hit stick ability combined with his elite range for the position could cause teams to overlook that deficiency, and the Buccaneers need guys who can do a lot of different things on the field to bring some type of diversity to what can be a bit of a redundant roster. Simpson is certainly that.

Round 5, Pick 153: WR, Michael Wilson, Stanford

Is Wilson a bit of a risk? Absolutely. His injury history leaves a lot of doubts in my mind, but his build and athleticism really entice me, especially for a 5th round pick. My main concern here is that he won’t get to this spot. If he does though, the Buccaneers have a lot of reasons to pull the trigger, as he’d bring some speed to a position that severely lacked this trait last season. Evans and Godwin provide the boom, Wilson can blow by you and take the top off a defense. If he can stay on the field.

Round 5, Pick 175: CB, Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

Corner and safety might be positions that are going to be selected higher than I’m anticipating in this draft, but I also think the Bucs really like the guys they have to start at the position. Winfield and Neal should be solid, they have 2 outside corners, they really just need a third guy. So, given, they might want to be more aggressive in addressing this need, but Wright is a good depth piece that can fill in on the outside when needed.

He projects as a potential replacement for Davis or Dean (whoever goes first), and can provide some special teams support immediately. He’s a bit taller and less shifty than most corners, but the tape against star wideout Jordan Addison out of USC is impressive to say the least. There’s enough upside for me to buy in on the Buccaneers taking a 5th on him, especially at the corner position.

Round 6, Pick 179: S, DeMarcco Hellams, Bama

More of a traditional safety, these past 2 picks signify that the Bucs either feel confident in Winfield, Jr. going to the nickel again (unlikely based on recent comments by Bowles saying he wants to keep Winfield, Jr. at one spot all of 2023), or they found someone in free agency to fill that need (far more likely). Hellams is a valuable contributor, even in the 6th round, as he can either prove himself a worthy replacement for Ryan Neal, who’s here on a one-year contract, or just as a depth piece for the Buccaneers to plug in certain situations. As a player, Hellams provides some great run support from the strong safety position, but his biggest question mark is his speed.

His strength and instincts are there in both the pass and run game, but his deficiencies sometimes creep up with receivers running vertical routes that stretch the field. He’s a Bama guy though, and they always produce some monster players on both sides of the ball.

Round 6, Pick 181: TE, Payne Durham, Purdue

Mostly a lacrosse player in high school, Durham quickly emerged as a reliable blocking tight end who can be a big bodied red zone threat for any team that picks him up. The Buccaneers don’t need a starting tight end, with Cade Otton and Ko Kieft likely filling that role, but Durham gives them a much-needed third option at the position. His speed and athletic ability leave something to be desired, but for a third stringer he’ll do just fine.

Round 6, Pick 192: RB, Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

I think I’ve found a new favorite late round guy. Remember Darren Sproles? That guy was really fun, especially in a Saints uniform. Well, Deuce Vaughn is likely not going to be the electrifying presence Sproles was, but he has a lot of upside as a pass-catching back.

His lack of size makes him a big concern with injuries, running between the tackles, and as a pass protector, but his versatility as a receiving back is really enticing. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go a bit earlier than this, and the Bucs wouldn’t be totally stupid to spend their first 6th rounder on him, but if they sit back and he falls, why not? It gives them a fourth running back, and someone to sort of learn from Chase Edmunds or maybe even take Edmunds’ roster spot if he works hard enough. The temptation to take more of a traditional power back is large, and the Buccaneers could very well do just that, but man I just love this guy.

Round 7, Pick 252: QB, Sean Clifford, Penn State

Yeesh, I know Clifford had his ups and downs at Penn State, but for a 7th round pick, taking an experienced guy with some athleticism could serve its advantages. Not a lot of 7th round picks end up making the roster, and Clifford could serve as a practice squad QB for the season. He’s not a sexy pick, despite being a QB, and the Buccaneers could move forward with just Baker and Trask and sign an undrafted guy instead, but I don’t see them completely ignoring the QB position in the draft. So in steps Clifford.

