Bucs set up practice at the Dolphins home. Sunday night’s home game with the Chiefs still on for Tampa

The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday were relocating their football operations to the Miami area in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.