Bucs star running back Leonard Fournette was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12.

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12, marking the first time Fournette has earned Player of the Week honors in his NFL career. He becomes the fifth different Buccaneers running back to win the award and the first since Bobby Rainey in 2013 (Week 11).

In a 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. He became the first player in franchise history to record three-or-more rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a single game, while joining Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as the only players to accomplish that feat this season. Fournette’s four total touchdowns are tied for the second-most in a single game by any player in 2021 and tied for the most in team history, matching Jimmie Giles (10/20/85 at Miami) and Doug Martin (11/4/12 at Oakland).

Fournette currently ranks tied for seventh among running backs in 2021 with 975 scrimmage yards, while ranking third in first downs by a running back (60) and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (seven). He leads the Buccaneers in rushing yards (621), scrimmage yards and rushing touchdowns. Fournette has played a key role in the team’s passing game, as well, ranking second on the team in receptions (51) and fifth in receiving yards (354).

Through Week 12, Tampa Bay leads the league in passing offense (305.9 ypg) and points scored (31.6) and ranks third in total offense (401.7 ypg).

Fournette is the fourth Buccaneers player to win a weekly award this season, joining Bradley Pinion (Special Teams, Week 1), Mike Edwards (Defensive, Week 2) and Tom Brady (Offensive, Week 5). Tampa Bay now has 10 Player of the Week awards over the past two seasons – its most over a two-year span since the 2001-2002 seasons, during which the Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.