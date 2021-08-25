Bucs Starters To Play Full First Half Against Texans

By Evan Winter

Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

After sitting out the game against the Titans, Bruce Arians said that the Bucs starters will play the entire first half when they face off with the Texans on Saturday night.

“Yeah, they’re going a half next week because we’re going so long before we play,” Arians told reporters after the game. “I mean, we can’t go against Dallas, who is really good, and all of a sudden play game speed. We better have some game speed under our belt before we show up against the Cowboys.”

The Bucs are currently 0-2 on the preseason and most of the backups have not been very impressive. The Bucs offense has struggled throughout both games and the defense didn’t have the best day against the Titans, so fans will be happy to see starters like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Ndamukong Suh, and co. take the field for an extended period of time against the Texans.

The starters played in the first game against the Bengals, but it was for just one drive. Said drive ended in a sack, so it didn’t have the best ending itself. It will be intriguing to see how well both units -both the starting offense and defense- perform during the preseason’s final game.