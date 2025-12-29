Bucs take another loss, still somehow in division chase

by Carter Brantley



In case you needed another example of Tampa Bay Buccaneers incompetence, Sunday afternoon was another great example of how far this team has truly fallen.

With Baker Mayfield committing three turnovers, two of them interceptions, one fumble, Bucky Irving, continuing his fall from grace, and the defense failing to contain a Miami Dolphins offense led by seventh round pick, rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers, it was just an absolutely abysmal performance all the way around.

It’s depressing to say, but I’m afraid I’m running out of ways to describe such an atrocious football team.

After the 20-17 loss the Buccaneers fall to 7-9 for the season, and yet because the Carolina Panthers also took a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Bucs have a chance to still sneak into the playoffs as a division winner with a victory next Sunday at home against those Panthers.

Head coach, Todd Bowles, has had his job security and question seemingly since he was hired, but this year has been one of the few times where those calls actually have some weight to them after the Buccaneers have gone 1-7 over their past eight weeks.

However, NFL insider Ian Rappaport mentioned on NFL network that there was no discussion of a head coach coaching change for Tampa Bay.

Bowles signed a contract extension before this season began.

He’s certainly the hot name that most people are discussing when talking about any potential changes this team could make, but for a team that has played as poorly as they have there aren’t too many people that should be considered safe both on the roster and coaching staff.

From Bowles to Baker to the special teams coaches to the entire defense, everyone has been a massive disappointment to finish out this season.

Could the Buccaneers consider drafting a quarterback as early as the first round this off-season?

It’s certainly not out of the question with one year remaining on Baker Mayfield’s contract and his play falling off a cliff after such a miraculously hot start to begin this season.

And if general manager, Jason Licht, sees someone that he likes and falls to the Buccaneers, even if Tampa Tampa Bay somehow manages to sneak into the postseason, there has to be some pause if they like a young quarterback enough.

We shall see how the season finishes, as another division title could paper over a lot of these problems and the Buccaneers could decide to run it back for another season (which they might do anyways).

It is truly a Bucs life.