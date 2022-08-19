Bucs UK Podcast: Dolphins Recap, Titans Preview

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

On this episode of the Bucs UK Podcast Gary, Marianna, and Keiron go over the Buccaneers loss to the Dolphins and a preview of the Titans matchup.

Follow Bucs UK on their social media accounts:

Twitter – @BucsUK

Facebook – Bucs UK

Website – BucsUK.org

Are you a Buccaneers’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.