Bucs vs. Eagles: Week Four’s NFC Showcase

By Jim Williams

Over the past five seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles have combined for nine playoff appearances, six division titles, and two Super Bowl championships. Now these two NFC powerhouses meet in Week Four of the 2025 NFL season in what is shaping up to be the most anticipated matchup of the week—and the only game featuring undefeated teams on the league schedule.

Both squads enter Sunday’s showdown at 3-0, despite battling injuries along their offensive lines. The Buccaneers are hopeful to see the return of tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr., while the Eagles expect Lane Johnson to suit up after a mid-game exit last week. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where temperatures are expected to soar past 100 degrees.

A Rivalry Renewed

Tampa Bay handed Philadelphia one of its few losses last season in Week Four, a 33–16 victory that saw Baker Mayfield throw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. But since then, the Eagles have gone on a tear, winning 19 of their last 20 games and capturing Super Bowl LIX. Led by Jalen Hurts and a defense stacked with playmakers, Philly arrives in Tampa with a chip on its shoulder and a target on its back.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are chasing history. Their three wins have all come via last-minute scores, a feat never before accomplished in NFL history. Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has emerged as a breakout star, and Mayfield is playing at an MVP-caliber level. Head coach Todd Bowles knows the challenge ahead: “They play with a lot of confidence, they’re skilled at every position, and they understand how to win,” Bowles said earlier this week.

Week Four Broadcast Schedule

The day begins with a special international matchup as the Steelers face the Vikings in Ireland (NFL Network). Here’s the full slate of games and where to watch:

CBS

Chargers @ Giants

Commanders @ Falcons

Saints @ Bills

Titans @ Texans

Ravens @ Chiefs

Bears @ Raiders

FOX

Eagles @ Buccaneers

Browns @ Lions

Panthers @ Patriots

Colts @ Rams

Jaguars @ 49ers



Sunday Morning: Vikings vs Steelers (NFLN)

SNF: Packers @ Cowboys

MNF: Jets @ Dolphins (ESPN)

MNF: Bengals @ Broncos (ABC)

Final Thoughts

Week Four is more than just a checkpoint—it’s a launchpad. For teams like the Bucs and Eagles, it’s a chance to solidify their status as conference frontrunners. For others, it’s a moment to pivot, regroup, and make a push toward playoff relevance. Questions will be answered soon.