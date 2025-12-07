The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 14 with a 7-5 record and first place in the NFC South, but the margin is razor-thin. Carolina (7-6) is surging and waiting for any slip-up. That makes Sunday’s divisional showdown against the rival New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium a must-win for Tampa Bay.

MUST READS – SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Key Players to Watch

Quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to lead the Buccaneers’ offense, averaging 216.7 passing yards per game. Rookie running back Bucky Irving has added balance to the attack with 59.6 rushing yards per game. Wide receiver Chris Godwin remains a reliable target, posting 78 yards in last week’s win over Arizona.

For New Orleans, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has shown flashes, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns against Miami. Veteran linebacker Demario Davis anchors the Saints’ defense, ranking among the league leaders in tackles. Utility man Taysom Hill continues to be used in multiple roles, though his production has been limited.

Radio and TV Information

Kickoff is set for Sunday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call. Fans can also listen locally on 98ROCK in Tampa and WWL 105.3 FM/870 AM in New Orleans. Streaming options include NFL+, Fubo, and TuneIn Radio.

What Lies Ahead for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are chasing their fourth straight NFC South title, a feat that would cement their dominance in the division. With three straight divisional games ahead (Saints, Falcons, Panthers), Tampa Bay controls its destiny. A win over New Orleans would set the stage for a pivotal showdown against Carolina, which has emerged as a surprising contender.

Head Coach Todd Bowles emphasized the importance of turnovers: “Any time we play them, it’s always who wins the turnover battle – every time”. If the Bucs can execute cleanly and keep Mayfield healthy, they remain favorites to secure another division crown and a playoff berth.