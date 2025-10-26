Rivalry Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints renew one of the NFL’s most volatile and emotionally charged rivalries this Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Though the Saints lead the all-time series 40–27, recent seasons have seen the Buccaneers flip the script, winning key matchups including a 27–18 victory last January.

This NFC South clash is more than a battle of records—it’s a collision of cultures, fan bases, and legacies. From Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady to the current era of defensive grit and rookie breakouts, the Bucs-Saints rivalry has evolved into a showcase of pride, pain, and playoff implications.

With Tampa Bay sitting at 5–2 and New Orleans struggling at 1–6, expect fireworks as the Saints fight to salvage their season and the Bucs aim to tighten their grip on the division.

Key Players to Watch

Broadcast Information