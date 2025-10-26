Rivalry Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints renew one of the NFL’s most volatile and emotionally charged rivalries this Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Though the Saints lead the all-time series 40–27, recent seasons have seen the Buccaneers flip the script, winning key matchups including a 27–18 victory last January.
This NFC South clash is more than a battle of records—it’s a collision of cultures, fan bases, and legacies. From Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady to the current era of defensive grit and rookie breakouts, the Bucs-Saints rivalry has evolved into a showcase of pride, pain, and playoff implications.
With Tampa Bay sitting at 5–2 and New Orleans struggling at 1–6, expect fireworks as the Saints fight to salvage their season and the Bucs aim to tighten their grip on the division.
Key Players to Watch
- Buccaneers
- Baker Mayfield – Coming off a 228-yard, 1-TD performance vs. Detroit Touchdown Wire
- Emeka Egbuka – Top receiver, though listed as questionable with a hamstring injury USA TODAY Sportsbook Wire
- Cade Otton – Reliable tight end with 65 yards on 7 catches last week Touchdown Wire
- Lavonte David – Veteran linebacker, nursing knee/rib issues New Orleans Saints
- Saints
- Spencer Rattler – Rookie QB with 233 yards and 2 TDs vs. Chicago Touchdown Wire
- Alvin Kamara – Limited in practice due to ankle injury New Orleans Saints
- Chris Olave – Star WR, currently sidelined with an ankle issue New Orleans Saints
- Chase Young – Defensive end, missed practice due to illness New Orleans Saints
Broadcast Information
- Date & Time: Sunday, October 26, 2025 – 4:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. CT
- Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- TV Channel: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally and WTVT FOX 13 Tampa)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)
- Streaming: NFL+ and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply) New Orleans Saints USA TODAY Sportsbook Wire