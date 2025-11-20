By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports –

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans meet in a pivotal Week 12 showdown on Thursday Night Football, November 20, 2025. Both teams enter with playoff ambitions—Buffalo at 7-3 chasing the New England Patriots in the AFC East, and Houston at 5-5 fighting to stay alive in the AFC South. This game carries enormous weight for both franchises, with postseason positioning on the line.

Fans nationwide can watch the game exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET, while local broadcasts will air on WKBW-TV (ABC 7 Buffalo) and KRIV FOX 26 Houston. Radio coverage includes the Buffalo Bills Radio Network (WGR 550 AM in Buffalo) and the Houston Texans Radio Network (SportsRadio 610 KILT-AM, 100.3 FM in Houston). National listeners can tune in via Westwood One Radio, ensuring coast-to-coast coverage of this primetime clash.

Betting Lines and Predictions

Oddsmakers list Buffalo as six-point favorites with an over/under total of 43.5 points. While Buffalo’s offense exploded for 44 points against Tampa Bay last week, Houston’s defense ranks among the league’s best, suggesting a tighter, lower-scoring contest. My prediction leans toward the under, with both defenses dictating the pace.

Key Stars to Watch

Josh Allen (Bills QB): Coming off a six-touchdown performance, Allen remains Buffalo’s engine.

Coming off a six-touchdown performance, Allen remains Buffalo’s engine. James Cook (Bills RB): His consistency on the ground is critical against Houston’s defensive front.

His consistency on the ground is critical against Houston’s defensive front. Tyrell Shavers (Bills WR): Emerging as a deep threat with 90 yards last week.

Emerging as a deep threat with 90 yards last week. Will Anderson Jr. (Texans DE): A dominant pass rusher with eight sacks, tasked with disrupting Allen.

A dominant pass rusher with eight sacks, tasked with disrupting Allen. Davis Mills (Texans QB): Filling in for C.J. Stroud, Mills must manage the game effectively.

Filling in for C.J. Stroud, Mills must manage the game effectively. Woody Marks (Texans RB): Expected to shoulder the rushing load against Buffalo’s front seven.

What’s at Stake for Buffalo and Houston

For Buffalo, a win keeps them firmly in the AFC East race and strengthens their Wild Card cushion. For Houston, victory would push them above .500 and keep them in striking distance of the division crown. A loss for either side could dramatically alter playoff trajectories, making this Thursday Night Football matchup one of the most consequential of the season.

Final Thoughts

Buffalo enters favored by six points after a 44-point outburst, but Houston’s defense could keep scoring low. With national coverage on Prime Video, local TV/radio in Buffalo and Houston, and Westwood One nationwide, this game is a must-watch for fans and a turning point in the AFC playoff race.