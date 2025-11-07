Bulls run UTSA off road, thump Roadrunners at Ray Jay

by Carter Brantley

UTSA was coming into Thursday night’s game feeling pretty good about themselves.

Last weekend they took home a very solid and convincing victory over the Tulane Green Wave, which would hopefully give them some momentum against another incredibly difficult American Conference opponent.

Unfortunately, it did not work out that way, and things got off to a disastrous start.

The USF defense managed to begin the game with consecutive defensive touchdowns, jumping out to a 14-0 lead before the offense even came onto the field on the strength of a pick six and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Things only got worse from there for UTSA as USF managed to extend that 14-0 lead into 21-3 by the second quarter, and after a string of 24 unanswered points to end the half, the Bulls were up 42-10.

Keshaun Singleton had a big day, breaking the century mark in receiving yards and hauling in a touchdown.

Nykahi Davenport continued his strong play in the 2025 season, as he racked up over 90 rushing yards and a pair of trips to the end zone.

Byrum Brown was his usual dominant self on the ground, with 109 yards on nine carries and the touchdown sprinkled in.

He also managed to throw for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He threw one incompletion.

Cornerback Tavin Ward was responsible for the pick six that kicked off the game, and safety Fred Gaskin recovered the fumble that was forced by Jarvis Lee to take it all the way for a touchdown.

USF has a bit of a long week before they take on Navy, by far their biggest game remaining.

If they can manage to take care of business against Navy, they get to face UAB and Rice to finish off the year, which would set them up to go to the American Conference championship game.

They advanced to 7-2 for the season, and 4-1 in American conference play.

They are fully in the driver’s seat to control their own destiny and potentially set themselves up for a CFP appearance if they’re able to win the conference.

The loss versus Memphis made their margin for error nonexistent, but the resounding victory against the Roadrunners was an excellent first step.

USF is still in the hunt, but they still have to continue this strong play on both sides of the ball.