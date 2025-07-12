KENNY VARNER

The BYU Cougars were one of college football’s biggest surprises last season, finishing with an impressive 11-2 record. They dropped two of their final three games but bounced back in the bowl game, dominating Colorado 36-14. While the Cougars weren’t the most talented team in the country, nearly everything went their way. They were extremely fortunate during their 9-0 start, winning four games by six points or fewer. However, the 2025 season hasn’t even started yet, and there’s already controversy—most notably surrounding former quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who transferred out of the program following a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

Although the case was ultimately dismissed, Retzlaff violated BYU’s strict honor code by engaging in premarital sex, which would have led to a seven-game suspension. Rather than serve the punishment, Retzlaff chose to transfer, leaving a gaping hole at the quarterback position.

Retzlaff was a solid, if unspectacular, quarterback. With another year in the same system, he might have taken the next step. He threw for 2,947 yards with a modest 20-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and completed just 57.9% of his passes. He also contributed on the ground with 417 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Now, the quarterback situation is in flux. It appears that undersized but speedy McCae Hillstead could get the starting nod due to his experience and mobility. At this point, BYU might need to rely on some gimmickry at the position just to move the ball early in the year.

The offensive line was average at best last season, and while there’s hope that tackle Isiah Jatta can step up, this unit remains a concern. Transfer Kyle Sfacioc (Southern Utah) is expected to provide a boost, but it’s far from a sure thing. The Cougars return six starters on offense and have some depth at running back. LJ Martin, who missed time last year, still managed to rush for 718 yards and seven touchdowns and should be the focal point of the offense.

Chase Roberts returns as the top wide receiver after catching 52 passes for 854 yards and four touchdowns. BYU is also excited about JoJo Phillips and Parker Kingston, both of whom are expected to step into more prominent roles. Additionally, tight end Carsen Ryan (Utah transfer) is expected to make an immediate impact. However, the biggest concern remains whether BYU has a quarterback who can consistently get the ball to these playmakers.

Defensively, BYU overachieved last season thanks to good fortune and opportunistic play. Statistically, they led the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing fewer than 20 points and just over 300 yards per game. Much of that success stemmed from a ball-control offense and 29 forced turnovers. That level of production seems unsustainable, especially considering only three starters return and the entire defensive line must be replaced.

Depth is a major issue up front, and the Cougars will need instant production from transfers like Justin Kirkland (Oklahoma State) and Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah). Edge rusher Logan Latu struggled to get off blocks last year, and if that continues, BYU may struggle to generate any pass rush at all. In the secondary, Tanner Wall and his three interceptions will need help from the front seven if this defense is going to stay competitive. Without consistent pressure, this unit could regress significantly.

The biggest question surrounding this team is whether they can recover from losing their starting quarterback. The talent level is average, and the good fortune of last year is unlikely to repeat. While the schedule starts off manageable with games against Portland State, Stanford, and at East Carolina, things get tougher in Big 12 play.

The Cougars avoid Arizona State, Kansas State, and Baylor, and they host rival Utah in Provo. On paper, the schedule isn’t a gauntlet, but the roster lacks enough reliable playmakers—especially at quarterback and along the offensive line. BYU would have flirted with a Top 25 ranking early in the year if not for the Retzlaff saga, but now it feels like this program is entering a dark period. It’s hard to see this team getting anywhere near 10 wins again. The most realistic goal? Scraping together six or seven wins and becoming bowl eligible.