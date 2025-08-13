BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Penn State enters the 2025 season as the favorite to win the Big Ten, with one clear mission: get James Franklin his first national title. The Nittany Lions have loaded up with talent, depth, and experience, and they look every bit as good as anyone in the country. In Happy Valley, anything less than a trip to the National Championship Game would feel like a disappointment. With nine returning starters on offense, five on defense, and reinforcements everywhere, this is an all-in year for Franklin. The question is simple — can he finally win the big one and take Penn State to the top?

Must Reads

Sports Talk United

Sports Talk Florida

Quarterback Drew Allar returns as one of the nation’s best after throwing for 3,327 yards with a 66.5% completion rate and a healthy 24–8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2024. Across the past two seasons, Allar has posted a stellar 49–10 TD-INT mark, showing not only productivity but also excellent ball security. Expect him to push the ball downfield more this year.

The receiving corps loses a star in tight end Tyler Warren, who set a Penn State record with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards last season. However, this group may actually improve in explosiveness and ability to stretch the field. The top six wide receivers combined for just 102 catches a year ago — something that should change as Allar spreads the wealth. Luke Reynolds brings athleticism similar to Warren’s, and paired with Kahlil Dinkins, Penn State still boasts a strong tight end duo.

The transfer portal was kind to the Nittany Lions. Trebor Pena (Syracuse) arrives after putting up 941 yards and nine touchdowns with the Orange, while Devonte Ross (Troy) brings 1,043 yards, 76 receptions, and 11 scores. Kyron Hudson (USC) adds depth and could benefit from a fresh start.

Penn State’s backfield might be the best — and deepest — in the nation. Nicholas Singleton (1,099 yards, 6.4 YPC, 12 TDs) and Kaytron Allen (1,108 yards, 5.0 YPC, 8 TDs) return for their fourth season together. Both have a legitimate shot at breaking Evan Royster’s program career rushing record of 3,932 yards.

They’ll run behind a stout offensive line returning four starters. The left side is dominant, anchored by All-Big Ten guard Olaivavega Loane — a 330-pound powerhouse — and elite left tackle Drew Shelton. Center Nick Dawkins is one of the best in the conference, while right tackle Nolan Rucci looks ready for a breakout year. This line is deep, physical, and built to dominate even if injuries hit.

Defensively, Penn State remains loaded. Zane Durant returns at defensive tackle, bringing quickness and disruptive ability. While Dvon I-Thomas has departed for the NFL, Alonzo Ford should be a steady force inside if he can stay healthy. Redshirt freshman Xavier Gillman has turned heads in camp and could make an early impact. On the edges, Dani Dennis-Sutton is back, and Max Granville is a promising young pass rusher.

Linebacker play has always been a Penn State trademark, and this group could be elite again. The Nittany Lions landed a star in Amare Campbell from North Carolina, where he posted 76 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. He’ll be surrounded by talent, including Tony Rojas, who quietly recorded 58 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 3 interceptions in 2024.

The secondary is equally strong. Corner AJ Harris may have had just one interception last season, but he effectively shuts down one side of the field. Opposite him, Elliot Washington will see more action but has the tools to handle it. Safety Zakee Wheatley was third on the team with 96 tackles and added 3 interceptions. Zion Tracy should claim the nickel spot after seeing significant action last year, while Dejuan Lane looks ready to step in at strong safety.

The schedule offers both opportunity and peril. Penn State avoids Michigan but faces Oregon at home and Ohio State on the road — both games likely to decide the Big Ten title race. A trip to Iowa is always tricky, and Indiana could be a tougher-than-expected challenge. The first three weeks should be glorified tune-ups, with Nevada, FIU, and Villanova coming to Beaver Stadium before the marquee matchup against Oregon.

Penn State is built to crush most opponents, but how they perform in the biggest games — and in the playoff — will define their season. The highest expectations in years hang over Happy Valley. Everything is in place for a national title run; now it’s up to James Franklin and his team to finish the job.