BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

The UCLA Bruins enter their second season under head coach DeShaun Foster looking to take another step forward. Last year, the Bruins endured a rough 1-5 start but showed clear improvement down the stretch, winning four of their final six games to finish 5-7. A deeper look at that early skid reveals just how brutal the schedule was — three of those losses came against playoff teams (vs. Indiana, at Penn State, vs. Oregon), with a fourth at LSU. Now the question becomes: can UCLA make the jump to bowl eligibility in 2025?

Foster will need to strike gold in the transfer portal, as the Bruins return only six starters. Fortunately, they’ve landed a potential game-changer at quarterback.

Offense

The headliner is Nico Iamaleava, who arrived after a highly publicized falling out with Tennessee. Last season for the Volunteers, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, completing 63.8% of his passes with a 19–5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He started strong, showed poise, and while he struggled at times against elite defenses, his talent is undeniable. For UCLA, he’s a significant upgrade and should stabilize the offense — if the Bruins can find balance.

Balance was sorely lacking last year, as UCLA finished 132nd nationally in rushing offense, ahead of only Kent State and Colorado. That should change with Javian Thomas (Cal) now in the fold. Thomas rushed for 626 yards at 6.3 yards per carry with seven touchdowns last season and should see even better production behind improved talent. Behind him, Jale Berger returns after getting his first taste of action in 2024, and reports out of camp suggest the former Wisconsin Badger will provide quality depth.

The offensive line was a liability last season, but there’s reason for optimism. Veteran center Sam Yoon and tackle Garret Digorgia return, while the transfer additions of guards Eugene Brooks (Oklahoma) and Julian Amella (Florida State), plus tackle Courtland Ford (Kentucky), should form a more reliable unit.

At wide receiver, Kwazi Gilmer showed flashes last year, but the room gets a boost with transfers Mikey Matthews (Cal) and Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas). With Iamaleava delivering the ball, this group has the potential to develop quickly, even if they lack proven production entering the year.

Defense

Defensively, the Bruins were steady last season and improved as the year went along, holding five of their last seven opponents to 21 points or fewer. However, with only two returning starters, maintaining that momentum will be a challenge.

On the interior, Devin Aupiu and Siale Taupaki return, bringing experience and size. The linebacker corps is mostly new and untested, but JonJon Vaughns and Jalen Woods remain in the program, joined by transfer Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State).

The secondary has been almost entirely rebuilt through the portal. Cornerback Croix Stewart stays, but the staff is counting on newcomers Jamier Johnson (Indiana) and Andre Jordan (Oregon State) to lock down the outside. At safety, veterans Key Lawrence (Ole Miss) and Bryon Threats (UCF) join the mix, while Ben Perry (Louisville) could be an immediate difference-maker.

Outlook

It’s hard to say whether last year’s late improvement was the result of a cultural shift under Foster or simply a softer schedule, but one thing is clear — UCLA didn’t quit. That resiliency will be essential again in 2025.

The schedule offers both challenges and opportunities. The Bruins open with Utah, likely as a touchdown underdog, before a stretch of three very winnable games. They avoid Oregon but must travel to Ohio State and host Penn State — two probable losses — and also face a tricky road trip to Indiana.

If the transfers mesh quickly and Iamaleava lives up to his billing, UCLA could reach six wins and secure a bowl berth. More realistically, this roster looks like it’s built for around four to five wins, with the ceiling at six if a few breaks go their way.