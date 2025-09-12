By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

This Saturday, The CW isn’t just airing a football game—it’s hosting a moment that could redefine its place in the sports broadcasting landscape. When No. 18 South Florida travels south to face No. 5 Miami, it’s more than a Top 25 clash—it’s a ratings litmus test for a network still carving out its identity in college football. With playoff implications, Florida bragging rights, and a feel-good underdog story in the Bulls, this 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff could become the highest-rated football game in CW history.

To break the record, the game must surpass the 1.33 million viewers who tuned in for North Alabama vs. Florida State in 2023—the current network’s college football high-water mark. That number pales in comparison to the 16.6 million who watched Georgia vs. Texas on ABC last December, but for The CW, it would be a seismic leap. Locally, CW 38 WTTA in Tampa is already projecting record-breaking numbers, with USF’s Cinderella run sparking unprecedented buzz. Meanwhile, CW 33 in Miami could set its own station record, fueled by the Hurricanes’ top-five ranking and their season-opening win over Notre Dame.

What It Will Take to Break the CW Ratings Record

Game Network Viewers (Millions) Notes North Alabama vs. FSU (2023) CW 1.33 Current record-holder Toledo vs. Wyoming (Barstool Bowl) CW 1.1 Second-highest CW football broadcast NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona CW 1.8 CW’s overall sports ratings record

To eclipse these numbers, USF vs. Miami will need:

Strong national promotion across CW affiliates

High engagement in Florida’s two largest media markets

Competitive gameplay and star performances (think Byrum Brown vs. Carson Beck)

Social media buzz and streaming support via CW’s digital platforms

Why This Game Matters

USF’s Rise : From unranked to No. 18 in three weeks, the Bulls are the only non–Power Four team in the Top 25. Their wins over Boise State and Florida have galvanized fans and drawn national attention.

: From unranked to No. 18 in three weeks, the Bulls are the only non–Power Four team in the Top 25. Their wins over Boise State and Florida have galvanized fans and drawn national attention. Miami’s Power : The Hurricanes are surging, with a top-five ranking and a playoff-caliber roster. Their win over Notre Dame was watched by 6.35 million viewers on ABC.

: The Hurricanes are surging, with a top-five ranking and a playoff-caliber roster. Their win over Notre Dame was watched by on ABC. CW’s Strategy: By airing games other networks overlook, The CW has built a scrappy but growing sports brand. This matchup is its biggest test yet—and its biggest opportunity.

Closing: A Florida Showdown with National Stakes

Whether you’re a die-hard Bulls fan in Tampa or a Hurricanes loyalist in Miami, this game is your moment. It’s a clash of grit vs. glamor, underdog vs. titan, and it’s happening on a network that’s betting big on college football. If USF pulls off the upset—or even keeps it close—expect social media to explode, ratings to surge, and The CW to celebrate a new chapter in its sports journey. So grab your gear, fire up your local CW affiliate, and be part of what could be a historic broadcast. This isn’t just a game—it’s a ratings revolution.