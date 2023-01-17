You may think that a story about the University of Washington would be about local hero Michael Penix Jr. who is the pride of Tampa Bay Tech and a real contender for the Heisman Trophy in 2023. How he could lead the Huskies to a Pc 12 Championship and maybe even a College Football Playoff final four spot.

However, there will be time for me head out to Seattle to do that story but today there is a more urgent one worthy of my attention. One which every college football fan needs to pay attention to who loves the sport like we do here in Florida.

Ever since UCLA and USC left for the Big Ten, a move that won’t come till 2024 but it has put the Pac-12 conference and its member schools on edge. The University of Washington and Oregon both have been talked about as two teams that could be next on the Big Ten wish list, my sources say that it is unlikely they will be invited but that has not stoped the rumor mill from causing grief for rest of the Pac 12 members starting with Washington State.

Now three members of the Washington state legislature want to see college sports traditions continue and perhaps save the Pac-12 in the process. Enter Senators. Drew MacEwen, Jeff Holy, R-Spokane, and Sam Hunt, D-Olympia have introduced a bill that would not allow the University of Washington to join a conference outside the Pac-12 without taking Washington State with them.

No state school should be allowed to leave a conference without the state legislature, student-athletes, on-campus students, and alumni having a say in any potential move. The Washington lawmakers is the first in the country that could protect the poaching of schools by other conferences for purely financial reasons and throwing away decades of tradition for a better television deal.

The proposed bill would be a big win for student-athletes, alumni, boosters, and anyone who attends either Washington or Washington State because they are members of the Pac 12 conference where tradition matters. I can see other states in the Pac 12 like Arizona and California adopting similar laws to protect their schools from leaving without some feedback from the state, students, and alumni who are affected by any potential move.

Washington and Washington State were founding members of the Conference of Champions dating back to 1962 when California, Stanford, UCLA, USC banded together. Oregon and Oregon State came on board in 1964 with both Arizona along with Arizona State becoming members in 1978 then came both Colorado and Utah in 2011.

The Washington lawmakers understand the real essence of college sports should be regional and should benefit the students attending the schools along with the student-athletes who represent the institutions. The Huskies and Cougars represent the best of the West and Mountain West in the Pac 12.

The purposed law would be good news to Pac 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff who is looking for a media deal worth between $45 and $50 million per school per year to both Washington and Washington State along with their conference partners. There is no getting around losing Los Angeles hurts but with some creativity and some smart expansion the Pac 12 is still more attractive than the Big 12.

The new Big Ten media deal with Fox, CBS and NBC is seven years at about $7 billion dollars and will pay each school in the $60 to $70 million dollar per year range. The new Big 12 deal with ESPN and Fox is worth $2.3 billion over six years giving each member about $31.1 million per year.

According to my former colleague at the Sports Business Journal John Ourand, Seattle-based Amazon has its sights set on making the Pac 12 the first streaming major sports conference in college sports. ESPN and Fox have taken a wait-and-see approach to the Pac 12 for the time being based on what they are calling the “instability of the conference.”

An Amazon deal along with either ESPN, Fox or CBS being part of a new media package would have the type of payout that would be more than enough to be both competitive and calm the waters of leaving the conference down. The Washington lawmakers proposed is a key part of keep those waters calm not just in the Pac 12 but nationally.

At present, the Big 12 would love to pick off the Huskies, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah. They could destroy the Pac 12 in the process even by taking any combination of two or four members. Again let me stress that Washington and Oregon to the Big Ten is not happening.

My sources in the Big Ten have repeatedly told me that they were reluctantly on board to invite UCLA and USC as a counter move the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas for the 2025 season. According to one source speaking on the condition of anonymity, “We are done expanding full stop and we don’t see the value of adding more schools. We got Los Angeles so the Big Ten is a coast-to-coast conference and that is all we want.”

The lack of interest in adding more members is one of the reasons that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren left his post to become the President and CEO of the Chicago Bears. It is far easier to deal with NFL owners than college presidents and athletic directors.

These are just a few rivalries that no longer are played due to conference realignment. Pitt vs West Virginia, a rivalry going back over 100 years is gone, as is a Big 8 classic Oklahoma vs Nebraska, The Boarder War – Missouri vs Kansas, The Holly War – Utah vs BYU, Battle of the Brazos – Texas A&M vs. Baylor, The Battle for the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) Maryland and Virginia.

In conclusion, let’s hope the bill becomes a law and that other states follow the lead of Washington. Take a moment to drop these legislators a note of thanks for attempting to save college traditions like rivalries and conferences.