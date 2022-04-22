Catania Media Consultants Named Best Legal Marketing Company in Tampa

Catania Media Consultants was named Best Legal Marketing Company in Tampa today by Expertise.com. Expertise.com reviews the top service professionals in over 200 industries across the U.S. The service is designed to help customers find the best-qualified professional for their needs. Catania Media Consultants was reviewed and accepted as the best service for legal marketing in Tampa and its surrounding area. Catania Media Consultants takes pride in its excellence in customer service. That includes the rigorous measurement process it performs, resulting in the best practice in digital marketing for its legal and medical ad partners. That is the Catania Way.

Check out the award here: https://www.expertise.com/fl/tampa/law-firm-marketing?testID=1xy9yzd

About Catania Media Consultants

Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment and assisting the church to make the world a better place. https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/