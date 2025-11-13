The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee has released its second set of rankings for the 2025 season, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Ohio State remains firmly at No. 1, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia, rounding out the top five. The expanded 12-team playoff format adds intrigue, as teams like Texas Tech (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 7), and Oregon (No. 8) are pushing hard for at-large bids. The Group of Five representative currently belongs to South Florida (No. 24), which would secure the 12th seed if it won out.

Scenarios abound: if Texas Tech wins the Big 12 and continues its surge, it could leap into the top four, earning a coveted first-round bye7. Meanwhile, Miami (No. 15) leads the ACC but faces a narrow path, needing both wins and chaos in front of them. The SEC remains dominant, with multiple teams in contention, while the Big Ten’s strength is underscored by Ohio State and Indiana’s unbeaten records.

College Football Playoff – Bracket as of Today

The College Football Playoff bracket, if locked today, would feature first-round matchups like Notre Dame vs. Texas and BYU vs. Oklahoma, while the top four seeds—Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Alabama—would enjoy byes. With three more ranking releases before Selection Day on December 7, 2025, every game carries massive implications. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely as the CFP committee balances strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and conference championships in determining the final bracket.