College Football Playoff Rankings: SEC Powers Hold Strong in Week 10

By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports – Senior Columnist

The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings on Tuesday, November 4, offering fans and programs a crucial benchmark heading into the final stretch of the season. These early rankings often spark debate, as they reveal how the committee’s evaluations differ from traditional polls like the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SEC Teams Make Their Presence Known

As expected, the SEC made a strong showing in the Week 10 rankings, with six teams landing in the top 25. Notably, Texas A&M (8-0) leads the SEC contingent, followed closely by Alabama (7-1) and Georgia (7-1). Ole Miss (8-1), Vanderbilt (7-2), Missouri (6-2), and Tennessee (6-3) round out the conference’s representation.

This dominance underscores the strength of SEC schedules and the committee’s recognition of quality wins and competitive losses.

Full Week 10 CFP Rankings

Here’s the complete list of teams ranked by the CFP committee after Week 10.

Ohio State (8-0) Indiana (9-0) Texas A&M (8-0) Alabama (7-1) Georgia (7-1) Ole Miss (8-1) BYU (8-0) Texas Tech (8-1) Oregon (7-1) Notre Dame (6-2) Texas (7-2) Oklahoma (7-2) Utah (7-2) Virginia (8-1) Louisville (7-1) Vanderbilt (7-2) Georgia Tech (8-1) Miami (6-2) Southern California (6-2) Iowa (6-2) Michigan (7-2) Missouri (6-2) Washington (6-2) Pittsburgh (7-2) Tennessee (6-3)

What’s Next?

With several top-ranked teams set to face off in the coming weeks, the playoff picture is far from settled. The SEC’s depth means that even one loss could dramatically shift the rankings, while undefeated programs like Indiana and BYU will look to prove their worth against tougher competition.

Fans should expect volatility — and plenty of drama — as the season barrels toward conference championships and bowl selections.