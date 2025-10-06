Ohio State Holds Steady Amid Wild Week 6 and South Florida is back

By – Jim Williams Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

Ohio State may still wear the crown, but Week 6 of the college football season was anything but predictable. The Buckeyes retained their No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 with 40 first-place votes, but the rest of the leaderboard saw seismic shifts. Five ranked teams fell, including top-10 stalwarts Penn State and Texas, whose shocking exits sent shockwaves through the poll. Meanwhile, USF clawed its way back into the rankings at No. 24, proving that resilience still matters in this unpredictable season. With Miami surging to No. 2 and Oregon climbing to third, the race for supremacy is heating up—and the voters are scrambling to make sense of it all.

From Alabama’s dominant win over Vanderbilt to UCLA’s upset of Penn State, the weekend was a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises. Texas Tech and Georgia made quiet moves into the top 10, while previously unranked teams like USF reminded fans that no spot is safe. The AP Top 25 is more volatile than ever, and with half the season still ahead, the only certainty is uncertainty.

Here is the Top 25

Ohio State (40) Miami (21) Oregon (5) Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Indiana Alabama Texas Tech Georgia LSU Tennessee Georgia Tech Missouri Michigan Notre Dame Illinois BYU Virginia Vanderbilt Arizona State Iowa State Memphis USF Florida State

No Super Team in Sight: College Football’s Wide-Open Race

As we head into Week 7, one thing is clear—there’s no clear-cut super team in college football this year. Ohio State may lead the pack, but the margin is razor-thin, and contenders like Miami, Oregon, and Ole Miss are closing in fast.

The rankings are fluid, the upsets are frequent, and the playoff picture is murkier than ever. This season is shaping up to be a battle of attrition, strategy, and grit. Buckle up—college football’s chaos is just getting started.