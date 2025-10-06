Chaos reigns across NFL, as Broncos, Pats pull off upsets

Wildest Week Yet in the NFL: Upsets, Comebacks, and Heartbreak

What began Thursday night in Los Angeles and ended 72 hours, or so, later Sunday night in Buffalo with a stop in England in between became the wildest week of the NFL season.

Eight of the week’s 14 games either came down to the final drive or had a tremendous momentum swing that led to an upset.

When it was all said and done seven underdogs won straight up, two previously winless teams won for the first time and both undefeated teams suffered their first loss.

Let’s take a look at exactly what happened, starting Thursday night with the undermanned 49ers upset of the Rams.

San Francisco 26, Los Angeles 23 (OT) — With what looked like half of its team in street clothes the 49ers and 3-0 QB Mac Jones knocked off their NFC West rival to go to 4-1 on the season. The Rams had the chance to at least tie the game on their one possession in OT, but went for it on 4th-and-1 and were stopped. Down 23-20 with 1:07 to play in the fourth quarter, the Rams fumbled at the 49ers 2-yard line. And still managed to send the game into OT.

Minnesota 21, Cleveland 17 (London) — The Browns led 17-14 and were one first down away from putting the game away. Instead they were forced to punt. A kick that appeared to land at the one, was ruled a touchback when the player who downed the ball had a toe over the goal line. Carson Wentz, yes Carson Wentz then took his team 80 yards in the final minute and connected with Jordan Addison for the winning touchdown with 25seconds to play.

Carolina 27, Miami 24 — The Dolphins led this one 17-0 late in the first half. Behind Rico Dowdle’s 206 rushing yards and two touchdown passes from Bryce Young the Panthers scored 20 straight points to take the lead. And then came back again to win on Young’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Evans with 1:59 to play.

New Orleans 26, New York Giants 14 — Head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Spencer Rattler both earned their first NFL wins as the Saints ended an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Giants led 14-3 at one point, but proceeded to commit five turnovers in five consecutive possessions. That’s the first time that’s happened since 2016 when their roommates, the Jets, did it in Kansas City. In their last 11 games the Saints are 2-0 against the Giants and 0-9 against everyone else.

Denver 21, Philadelphia 17 — The Eagles led 17-3 in the fourth quarter and forgot they had the league’s best running back. Saquon Barkley, who ran for over 2,000 yards a year ago, had just six carries (for 30 yards) for the game and had just one carry in the second half. One. Denver took an 18-17 lead when it scored with 7:36 to play and then went for, and got, a two-point conversion. The Broncos added a field goal with just over a minute to play. And then held off the final Eagles drive and a Hail Mary to end the game. It was the Eagles first loss of the season and first home loss since week 2 of 2024 (to Atlanta). Before Sunday the Broncos were 1-112 when trailing by 14 points, or more, in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee 22, Arizona 21 — For the third time this year the Cardinals lost on a walk-off field goal. This one was the worst, however. Arizona led 21-3 at one point and 21-6 in the fourth quarter. It would have been 28-6, but Cards running back Emari Demercado dropped the ball at the 1-yard line as he was about to score on a 71-yard run. It was 21-12 when the Cards picked off a Cam Ward pass with just over four minutes to play, but cornerback Taylor-Demerson fumbled after the pick and the ball rolled back into the end zone where the Titans recovered to make it 21-19.

Tampa Bay 38, Seattle 35 — The Bucs scored 10 points in the final 1:08 to come back and beat the Seahawks and move to 4-1 on the season. All four Tampa Bay wins have come in the final seconds. Chase McLaughlin’s walk-off 39-yard field goal was the difference after the Bucs Lavonte David intercepted Sam Darnold with the score tied 35-35 and less than a minute to play.

Washington 27, Los Angeles 10 — If you just look at the score you think Washington won easily. Except the Chargers led 10-0 and were about to make it 17-0 before Quinton Johnston fumbled. The Chargers also saw a punt return for a touchdown taken down for a roughing the punter call just before the half. That penalty also led to a Commanders field goal that tied the game 10-10 at the half. It was all Washington after that.

New England 23, Buffalo 20 — Sunday night had the same score as Thursday night with the underdog winning again. The final unbeaten went down and the Bills lost at home for the first time since the 2023 playoffs as three turnovers (they had one in their first four games) doomed Buffalo. New England is 3-2 for the first time since 2019. The last 11 times the Pats started at least 3-2 they made the playoffs.