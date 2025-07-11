KENNY VARNER

Cincinnati Bearcats 2025 Season Outlook

The Cincinnati Bearcats have struggled since stepping up to the Big 12, compiling a disappointing 8–16 record over the past two seasons. After a promising 5–2 start to the 2024 campaign, the Bearcats collapsed down the stretch, losing their final five games. As they enter the 2025 season, the program is at a crossroads. While a spot in the Top 25 is far from realistic, the ceiling for this team appears to be sneaking into a bowl game if everything breaks right.

The offense returns just four starters, but one of them is quarterback Brendan Sorsby, which provides some much-needed stability. Sorsby was solid last season, throwing for 2,813 yards while completing 64% of his passes. He posted a respectable 18–7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and added 447 rushing yards with a team-leading nine touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat ability and veteran presence will be vital for a young offense that is undergoing a significant overhaul.

Replacing leading rusher Corey Kiner, who racked up 1,157 yards at an impressive 5.7 yards per carry, won’t be easy. The Bearcats will rely on a combination of experienced back Evan Pryor and Wisconsin transfer Tawee Walker to fill the void in the backfield. Walker, in particular, brings physicality and Power Four experience that should help immediately.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for this offense is the influx of talent on the offensive line. Transfers Joe Cotton (South Dakota) and Taran Tyo (Ball State) were major recruiting wins for Cincinnati, as both players reportedly turned down offers from more high-profile programs. Their addition could bring a level of toughness and cohesion the line lacked last season.

The receiving corps is also being rebuilt. With last year’s top targets gone, the Bearcats aggressively hit the transfer portal. Tight end Joe Royer returns as a reliable safety valve after catching 50 passes in 2024. He’ll be a critical asset in helping the new group of receivers settle in. Transfers Jeff Caldwell (Lindenwood), Cyrus Allen (Texas A&M), Caleb Goodie (Colorado State), and Noah Jennings (Charleston Southern) will compete for starting roles. The speed of Allen and Goodie gives this unit an explosive element that has been sorely missing in recent years.

Defensively, the Bearcats bring back six starters and appear to be in a slightly better position than the offense. Linebacker Jake Golday and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone are the emotional and physical leaders of the unit. Golday is flanked by Jonathan Thomas and Jack Dingle, giving Cincinnati a strong and experienced linebacker group that could anchor the defense.

In the secondary, the Bearcats again turned to the portal for reinforcements. Cornerback Matthew McDoom (Coastal Carolina) and safeties Christian Harrison (Tennessee) and Xavier Williams (Middle Tennessee) are expected to make an immediate impact. How quickly this revamped secondary gels could determine whether the defense holds its own in Big 12 play.

The schedule sets up favorably. Cincinnati opens with a tough test against Nebraska, followed by two manageable non-conference matchups to help them prepare for Big 12 competition. The Bearcats catch a break by avoiding conference contenders Kansas State and Arizona State. While a road trip to Utah is daunting, the rest of the Big 12 features several teams that are hovering just outside the national conversation.

If the offensive line solidifies, Sorsby continues his steady play, and the new faces on defense contribute early, Cincinnati could piece together a six-win season. That would be enough to return to bowl eligibility and signal some forward momentum for a program still adjusting to life in a tougher Power Four conference.