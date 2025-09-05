By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist and Associate Editor

The NFL makes history tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers collide in São Paulo, Brazil, for a thrilling Week 1 opener that’s redefining international football. With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert leading two AFC West juggernauts, this primetime showdown at Corinthians Arena marks the league’s first-ever Friday night kickoff and its second South American appearance. Fans worldwide can catch the action live and free on YouTube, making this a must-watch global event.

Game Details

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT

8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil Broadcast: Free live stream on NFL’s YouTube channel

Free live stream on NFL’s YouTube channel Commentary Team: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Stacey Dales & Donald De La Haye (sideline reporters)

Game Preview

The NFL’s global expansion continues as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers face off in Brazil for the league’s second-ever South American game. This Week 1 matchup is more than just a spectacle—it’s a battle between two AFC West powerhouses with playoff ambitions.

Kansas City Chiefs : Coming off a Super Bowl loss, Patrick Mahomes leads a reloaded squad aiming for redemption and a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.

: Coming off a Super Bowl loss, Patrick Mahomes leads a reloaded squad aiming for redemption and a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance. Los Angeles Chargers: Under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers posted an 11-6 record last season and boasted the league’s top scoring defense. Justin Herbert returns with a chip on his shoulder after a disappointing playoff exit.

Expect fireworks as two elite quarterbacks square off in front of a global audience.

