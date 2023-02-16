COLLEGE BASEBALL D II 2023 Preseason Poll: Tampa, Rollins and in the Top Ten

Perenial college baseball powerhouses the University of Tampa and Rollins College are in the NCAA Preseason Top 10 rankings. The Spartans are 4th while the Tars are in the 9th spot.
Here ia the entire Preseason Rankings:
|Rank
|Team (Final 2022 Record)
|Points
|1.
|North Greenville (54-10)
|624
|2.
|Southern Arkansas (47-13)
|623
|3.
|Tampa (44-13)
|620
|4.
|Columbus St. (46-13)
|617
|5.
|Wingate (48-10)
|616
|6.
|Southern New Hampshire (46-12)
|613
|7.
|Angelo St. (51-14)
|612
|8.
|Point Loma Nazarene (51-10)
|609
|9.
|Rollins (43-17)
|607
|10.
|West Chester (36-15)
|603
|11.
|Lee (33-24)
|597
|12.
|Mount Olive (34-20)
|594
|13.
|UNC Pembroke (38-17)
|590
|14.
|Illinois Springfield (48-11)
|588
|15.
|Colorado Mesa (43-17)
|585
|16.
|St. Edward’s, TX (32-25)
|583
|17.
|Spring Hill (38-15)
|580
|18.
|Augustana, SD (47-13-1)
|578
|19.
|East Stroudsburg (41-20)
|574
|20.
|Lenoir-Rhyne (46-13)
|570
|21.
|Cal. Poly Pomona (35-19)
|569
|22.
|Nova Southeastern (36-17)
|564
|23.
|Quincy (37-25)
|562
|24.
|Savannah St. (34-12)
|560
|25.
|Molloy (40-15)
|555
|26.
|Seton Hill (33-19-1)
|553
|27.
|Henderson St. (40-17)
|552
|28.
|Saint Leo (36-17)
|551
|29.
|Cal. St. Monterey Bay (38-17)
|547
|30.
|Young Harris (39-18)
|546
|31.
|West Texas A&M (39-19)
|543
|32.
|Charleston, WV (40-18)
|539
|33.
|Wayne St., MI (37-19)
|536
|34.
|Millersville (42-14)
|532
|35.
|Minnesota St. (39-9)
|531
|36.
|Montevallo (36-15)
|526
|37.
|Florida Southern (29-21)
|525
|38.
|Azusa Pacific (38-19)
|524
|39.
|Valdosta St. (31-16)
|516
|40.
|Davenport, MI (36-23)
|512