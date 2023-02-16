COLLEGE BASEBALL D II 2023 Preseason Poll: Tampa, Rollins and in the Top Ten

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

Perenial college baseball powerhouses the University of Tampa and Rollins College are in the NCAA Preseason Top 10 rankings. The Spartans are 4th while the Tars are in the 9th spot.

Here ia the entire Preseason Rankings:

RankTeam (Final 2022 Record)Points
1.North Greenville (54-10)624
2.Southern Arkansas (47-13)623
3.Tampa (44-13)620
4.Columbus St. (46-13)617
5.Wingate (48-10)616
6.Southern New Hampshire (46-12)613
7.Angelo St. (51-14)612
8.Point Loma Nazarene (51-10)609
9.Rollins (43-17)607
10.West Chester (36-15)603
11.Lee (33-24)597
12.Mount Olive (34-20)594
13.UNC Pembroke (38-17)590
14.Illinois Springfield (48-11)588
15.Colorado Mesa (43-17)585
16.St. Edward’s, TX (32-25)583
17.Spring Hill (38-15)580
18.Augustana, SD (47-13-1)578
19.East Stroudsburg (41-20)574
20.Lenoir-Rhyne (46-13)570
21.Cal. Poly Pomona (35-19)569
22.Nova Southeastern (36-17)564
23.Quincy (37-25)562
24.Savannah St. (34-12)560
25.Molloy (40-15)555
26.Seton Hill (33-19-1)553
27.Henderson St. (40-17)552
28.Saint Leo (36-17)551
29.Cal. St. Monterey Bay (38-17)547
30.Young Harris (39-18)546
31.West Texas A&M (39-19)543
32.Charleston, WV (40-18)539
33.Wayne St., MI (37-19)536
34.Millersville (42-14)532
35.Minnesota St. (39-9)531
36.Montevallo (36-15)526
37.Florida Southern (29-21)525
38.Azusa Pacific (38-19)524
39.Valdosta St. (31-16)516
40.Davenport, MI (36-23)512