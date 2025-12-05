Conference Championship weekend is here and it is the most decisive weekend has arrived, as the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 Championships take center stage. Four conference championships titles will be contested, each carrying massive implications for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Georgia clash in Atlanta for SEC supremacy, Ohio State battles Indiana in Indianapolis for the Big Ten crown, Duke faces Virginia in Charlotte for the ACC title, and Texas Tech meets BYU in Arlington for the Big 12 championship. With playoff spots hanging in the balance, every snap this weekend will shape the national picture and determine which programs advance to the sport’s ultimate stage.

SEC Title Game

The 2025 SEC Championship Game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) against the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for Saturday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. CT).

National Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+ streaming

ABC, ESPN+ streaming Local Coverage: WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, regional ESPN Radio affiliates

Alabama enters with momentum after a dramatic Iron Bowl win, while Georgia seeks revenge for its September loss to the Tide. The winner secures the SEC’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs Indiana

For the first time, both teams enter undefeated (12-0). The Big Ten Championship Game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

National Broadcast: FOX, streaming via FOX Sports app

FOX, streaming via FOX Sports app Local Coverage: Big Ten Network pregame, regional FOX affiliates in Ohio and Indiana

Ohio State’s elite defense faces Indiana’s high-powered offense led by QB Fernando Mendoza. The winner likely claims the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

ACC Championship: Duke vs Virginia

The ACC Conference Championship Game pits Virginia (10-2) against Duke (7-5) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is Saturday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

National Broadcast: ABC, ESPN Radio

ABC, ESPN Radio Local Coverage: Virginia Sports Radio Network, regional ABC affiliates in North Carolina and Virginia

Virginia dominated Duke earlier this season, but the Blue Devils, led by QB Darian Mensah, seek redemption. A Cavaliers win likely secures a College Football Playoff berth.

Big 12 Championship: Texas Tech vs BYU

The Big 12 Championship Game features Texas Tech (11-1) against BYU (11-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is Saturday, December 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT).

National Broadcast: ABC, streaming via ESPN app

ABC, streaming via ESPN app Local Coverage: KSL-TV Utah, regional ABC affiliates in Texas

Texas Tech seeks to confirm its playoff spot, while BYU must win to secure the Big 12’s automatic bid. This rematch follows the Red Raiders’ November victory over the Cougars.

Bottom Line

Championship Weekend delivers four marquee matchups across the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12. With College Football Playoff bids on the line, fans nationwide can tune in via ABC, FOX, ESPN Radio, and regional affiliates to watch history unfold.