Unlike last year’s debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff, weather should not be a factor in any of the first-round games this weekend. Southeastern Conference powers Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Texas A&M, along with Oregon from the Big Ten’s West Coast contingent, are hosting.

The forecast for Friday night’s Alabama-Oklahoma clash calls for temperatures in the 50s with some wind. Saturday’s slate looks ideal: sunny and in the 70s for Miami-Texas A&M, mid-60s and clear for Tulane-Mississippi, and mid-40s with a chance of rain for James Madison-Oregon.

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma – ESPN/ABC

The Sooners enter as slight favorites (minus 1 ½). They beat Alabama 23-21 on the road five weeks ago despite being outgained 406-212. The difference was Eli Bowen’s 87-yard pick-six and two other takeaways. If Oklahoma plays clean offensively and their defense contains Alabama’s run game — much like Georgia did in the SEC Championship — the Sooners could punch their ticket to the Rose Bowl to face No. 1 Indiana.

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M – ESPN/ABC

This matchup may be decided in the trenches. Miami boasts AP All-America tackle Francis Mauigoa, anchoring a line that has allowed just 11 sacks. Texas A&M counters with All-American edge rusher Cashius Howell, leading a front four that has produced 41 sacks, tops in the nation. The Aggies are favored by 3 ½, but Miami’s offensive line could tilt the balance.

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Mississippi – TNT/HBO Max

Mississippi, favored by 17 ½, already beat Tulane 45-10 in September. The storyline now is transition: Lane Kiffin departed three weeks ago, leaving the Rebels under interim leadership. Tulane faces its own coaching change, with Jon Sumrall bound for Florida after the playoff. Expect QB Jake Retzlaff to perform better than in the first meeting, though the Rebels remain heavy favorites.

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon – TNT/HBO Max

The Sun Belt champion Dukes earned their spot after Duke upset Virginia in the ACC title game. Under departing coach Bob Chesney, James Madison has overachieved but faces a steep challenge. Oregon, favored by 20 ½, was the unbeaten No. 1 seed last year before being blown out by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. This time, a home first-round game should be no problem for the Ducks.

Broadcast Information

All four games will be televised nationally on ESPN and ABC, with kickoff coverage beginning Friday night at 8 p.m. ET for Alabama-Oklahoma. Saturday’s tripleheader starts at noon ET starts on ABC/ESPN with Miami-Texas A&M, followed by two games on TNT and streaming on HBO MAX as Tulane faces Mississippi at 4 p.m. ET, and James Madison travels to Oregon at 8 p.m. ET.

Radio broadcasts will be carried by ESPN Radio affiliates nationwide, ensuring fans can follow every snap whether at home or on the road.

The Road Ahead

The winners advance to the quarterfinals, with the Rose Bowl and other New Year’s Six venues hosting marquee matchups. With favorable weather, star players intact, and national broadcast coverage, the 2025 College Football Playoff promises drama and clarity in its second year of expanded competition.