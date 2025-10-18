By Jim Williams
Senior Writer, Capital Sports Network
College football TV fans are in for a wall-to-wall Saturday of elite matchups, with marquee games spread across every time slot and network. From a high-stakes SEC clash at noon to a primetime rivalry under the lights in South Bend, this weekend’s schedule is a dream for viewers.
Noon Window: LSU, Michigan, Georgia Tech Lead the Charge
The day kicks off with a heavyweight SEC battle as No. 10 LSU travels to No. 17 Vanderbilt at 12:00 PM ET on ABC. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be on the call as the Tigers look to stay in the playoff hunt.
Other key noon games include:
- Washington @ Michigan – 12:00 PM, FOX
Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt bring the energy to this Big Ten-Pac-12 crossover.
- Georgia Tech @ Duke – 12:00 PM, ESPN
Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick cover this ACC showdown.
- Baylor @ TCU – 12:00 PM, ESPN2
Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray on the call for this Lone Star State rivalry.
- Arizona @ Houston – 12:00 PM, FS1
Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman lead the broadcast.
Afternoon Window: Ole Miss at Georgia Headlines Midday Slate
The 3:30 PM ET window is loaded, but all eyes will be on No. 5 Ole Miss visiting No. 9 Georgia in a top-10 SEC clash on ABC. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in Athens for what could be a playoff-shaping battle.
Other afternoon highlights:
- Ohio State @ Wisconsin – 3:30 PM, CBS
Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson bring the SEC-on-CBS energy to the Big Ten.
- Texas A&M @ Arkansas – 3:30 PM, ESPN
Mark Jones and Roddy Jones on the call.
- UNLV @ Boise State – 3:30 PM, FS1
Dan Hellie and Petros Papadakis cover this Mountain West matchup.
Primetime: USC-Notre Dame Rivalry Takes Center Stage
The nightcap is a classic: No. 20 USC heads to No. 13 Notre Dame for a primetime showdown at 7:30 PM ET on NBC. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will guide viewers through one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
Other primetime blockbusters.
- Tennessee @ Alabama – 7:30 PM, ABC
Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy call this SEC East vs West clash.
- Texas @ Kentucky – 7:00 PM, ESPN
Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler on the mic.
- Utah @ BYU – 8:00 PM, FOX
Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III bring the Holy War to life.
- Florida State @ Stanford – 10:30 PM, ESPN
Roy Philpott and Sam Acho close out the night on the West Coast.