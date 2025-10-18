By Jim Williams

Senior Writer, Capital Sports Network

College football TV fans are in for a wall-to-wall Saturday of elite matchups, with marquee games spread across every time slot and network. From a high-stakes SEC clash at noon to a primetime rivalry under the lights in South Bend, this weekend’s schedule is a dream for viewers.

Noon Window: LSU, Michigan, Georgia Tech Lead the Charge

The day kicks off with a heavyweight SEC battle as No. 10 LSU travels to No. 17 Vanderbilt at 12:00 PM ET on ABC. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be on the call as the Tigers look to stay in the playoff hunt.

Other key noon games include:

Washington @ Michigan – 12:00 PM, FOX

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt bring the energy to this Big Ten-Pac-12 crossover.

– 12:00 PM, FOX Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt bring the energy to this Big Ten-Pac-12 crossover. Georgia Tech @ Duke – 12:00 PM, ESPN

Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick cover this ACC showdown.

– 12:00 PM, ESPN Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick cover this ACC showdown. Baylor @ TCU – 12:00 PM, ESPN2

Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray on the call for this Lone Star State rivalry.

– 12:00 PM, ESPN2 Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray on the call for this Lone Star State rivalry. Arizona @ Houston – 12:00 PM, FS1

Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman lead the broadcast.

Afternoon Window: Ole Miss at Georgia Headlines Midday Slate

The 3:30 PM ET window is loaded, but all eyes will be on No. 5 Ole Miss visiting No. 9 Georgia in a top-10 SEC clash on ABC. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in Athens for what could be a playoff-shaping battle.

Other afternoon highlights:

Ohio State @ Wisconsin – 3:30 PM, CBS

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson bring the SEC-on-CBS energy to the Big Ten.

– 3:30 PM, CBS Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson bring the SEC-on-CBS energy to the Big Ten. Texas A&M @ Arkansas – 3:30 PM, ESPN

Mark Jones and Roddy Jones on the call.

– 3:30 PM, ESPN Mark Jones and Roddy Jones on the call. UNLV @ Boise State – 3:30 PM, FS1

Dan Hellie and Petros Papadakis cover this Mountain West matchup.

Primetime: USC-Notre Dame Rivalry Takes Center Stage

The nightcap is a classic: No. 20 USC heads to No. 13 Notre Dame for a primetime showdown at 7:30 PM ET on NBC. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will guide viewers through one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

Other primetime blockbusters.