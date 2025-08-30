By: Jim Williams

College Football Week 1: The 2025 Must-Watch TV Showdowns

The 2025 college football season kicks off with one of the most electrifying Week 1 slates in recent memory. With playoff contenders clashing, Heisman hopefuls debuting, and legendary programs colliding, fans are in for a five-day feast of gridiron greatness. Whether you’re a die-hard or a casual viewer, these are the games you simply can’t afford to miss.

Top 5 Must-Watch Games of Week 1

🕒 Date & Time (ET) 📺 Matchup 📍 Location 📺 TV Network Sat, Aug 30 – 12 PM #1 Texas vs #3 Ohio State Columbus, OH FOX (Big Noon Kickoff) Sat, Aug 30 – 7:30 PM #9 LSU vs #4 Clemson Clemson, SC ABC Sun, Aug 31 – 7:30 PM #6 Notre Dame vs #10 Miami Miami, FL ABC Fri, Aug 29 – 8 PM Colorado vs Georgia Tech Boulder, CO ESPN Sat, Aug 30 – 9 PM Auburn vs Baylor Waco, TX ESPN

Game of the Week: Texas vs Ohio State

Why it matters : A top-3 clash and a rematch of last year’s playoff semifinal.

: A top-3 clash and a rematch of last year’s playoff semifinal. Star Power : Arch Manning (Texas) vs Julian Sayin (Ohio State) – two Heisman front-runners.

: Arch Manning (Texas) vs Julian Sayin (Ohio State) – two Heisman front-runners. Stakes : National title implications from Day One.

: National title implications from Day One. Fun Fact: Texas enters as the AP No. 1 for the first time ever, yet they’re underdogs in Columbus.

SEC vs ACC Fireworks: LSU vs Clemson

QB Duel : Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) vs Cade Klubnik (Clemson) – both projected first-round picks.

: Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) vs Cade Klubnik (Clemson) – both projected first-round picks. Coaching Pressure : Brian Kelly needs a statement win to silence critics.

: Brian Kelly needs a statement win to silence critics. Dark Horse Alert: Clemson is a trendy pick to win it all in 2025.

Sunday Night Showdown: Notre Dame vs Miami

Prime-Time Drama : Two top-10 teams with explosive offenses.

: Two top-10 teams with explosive offenses. Legacy Battle : A throwback to one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.

: A throwback to one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. Watch For: Notre Dame’s revamped defense vs Miami’s dual-threat QB.

Friday Night Lights: Coach Prime Returns

Colorado vs Georgia Tech : Deion Sanders leads the Buffs into a national spotlight opener.

: Deion Sanders leads the Buffs into a national spotlight opener. QB Watch : Kaidon Salter (Colorado) vs Haynes King (GT) – both mobile, both dangerous.

: Kaidon Salter (Colorado) vs Haynes King (GT) – both mobile, both dangerous. TV Drama: ESPN’s Friday night feature game, expect fireworks.

How to Watch

Streaming Options : ESPN+, Peacock, FOX Sports app, ABC Live

: ESPN+, Peacock, FOX Sports app, ABC Live Cable Networks : ESPN, FOX, ABC, CBS Sports

: ESPN, FOX, ABC, CBS Sports Smart Tip: Set alerts for kickoff times and check local listings for regional coverage.

Final Take

Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is stacked with playoff-caliber matchups, elite quarterback battles, and historic rivalries. Whether you’re tuning in for Arch Manning’s debut as QB1 or watching Coach Prime light up Boulder, this is appointment viewing from Thursday through Labor Day.