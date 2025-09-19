Wall-to-Wall College Football: Your Ultimate Saturday Broadcast Guide

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
300
college football
college football

By Jim Williams, Senior Writer – Capital Sports Network

If you’re a college football fan, this Saturday offers a buffet of matchups that stretch from noon to midnight and beyond. With ranked teams clashing, regional rivalries reigniting, and broadcast crews bringing their signature energy, it’s a day tailor-made for armchair quarterbacks and die-hard fans alike. Whether you’re tuning in for the high-octane calls of Gus Johnson or the primetime polish of the ESPN crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, there’s no shortage of drama, grit, and gridiron glory.

Time Windows, Networks & Broadcast Crews

12:00 PM ET Kickoffs

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
Arkansas @ MemphisABCJoe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
17 Texas Tech @ 16 UtahFOXGus Johnson, Joel Klatt
Maryland @ WisconsinNBCPaul Burmeister, Yogi Roth
Syracuse @ ClemsonESPNBob Wischusen, Louis Riddick
SMU @ TCUESPN2Roy Philpott, Sam Acho
UNLV @ Miami (OH)ESPNUMatt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
Bowling Green @ LouisvilleACCNChris Cotter, Max Browne
Wofford @ Virginia TechACCNX/ESPN+Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
North Texas @ ArmyCBSSNDave Ryan, Adam Brenemen
S.C. State @ USFESPN+Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker

12:45 PM – 1:00 PM

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
UAB @ 15 TennesseeSECNTaylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
Wagner @ Central MichiganESPN+

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
Oregon State @ 6 OregonBTNJeff Levering, Jake Butt
22 Auburn @ 11 OklahomaABCSean McDonough, Greg McElroy
21 Michigan @ NebraskaCBSBrad Nessler, Gary Danielson
North Carolina @ UCFFOXEric Collins, Spencer Tillman
Purdue @ 24 Notre DameNBCDan Hicks, Jason Garrett
Tulane @ Ole MissESPNMark Jones, Roddy Jones
James Madison @ LibertyESPNUCourtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
Kent State @ 7 Florida StateACCNJorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod
Ball State @ ConnecticutCBSSNFran Charles, Taylor McHargue
Multiple ESPN+ gamesESPN+Various crews

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
N.C. State @ DukeESPN2Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison
Northern Illinois @ Mississippi StateSECNDave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker
Temple @ 16 Georgia TechCWThom Brennaman, Will Blackmon
Idaho @ San Jose StateNBCS Bay Area/MWC Digital

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
West Virginia @ KansasFS1Noah Reed, Robert Smith
Multiple ESPN+ gamesESPN+Various crews
South Carolina @ 23 MissouriESPNDave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
Boise State @ Air ForceCBSSNJason Knapp, Robert Turbin

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
Florida @ 4 Miami (FL)ABCChris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
Washington @ Washington StateCBSRich Waltz, Logan Ryan
Arizona State @ BaylorFOXTim Brando, Devin Gardner
9 Illinois @ 19 IndianaNBCNoah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
BYU @ East CarolinaESPN2Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray
Georgia State @ 20 VanderbiltESPNUJay Alter, Rocky Boiman
Stanford @ VirginiaACCNWes Durham, Steve Addazio
Southeastern Louisiana @ 3 LSUSECNTom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Sam Houston @ 8 TexasSECN+/ESPN+Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel

Late Night Action

MatchupNetworkBroadcast Crew
ULM @ UTEPESPN+
UTSA @ Colorado StateFS1Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis
Wyoming @ ColoradoESPNDave Flemming, Brock Osweiler
California @ San Diego StateCBSSNAlex Del Barrio, Randy Cross
Michigan State @ 25 USCFOXJason Benetti, Robert Griffin III
Fresno State @ HawaiiSpectrum Hawaii/MWC Digital

From sunrise tailgates to midnight madness in Hawaii, this Saturday’s college football slate is a full-throttle celebration of the sport. With top-tier matchups, elite broadcast talent, and wall-to-wall coverage across every major network, fans are in for a treat. Whether you’re tracking playoff contenders or scouting future NFL stars, this lineup delivers. Be sure to bookmark your schedule, set your DVRs, and settle in—because this is what college football Saturdays are all about.

