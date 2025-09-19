Wall-to-Wall College Football: Your Ultimate Saturday Broadcast Guide

By Jim Williams, Senior Writer – Capital Sports Network

If you’re a college football fan, this Saturday offers a buffet of matchups that stretch from noon to midnight and beyond. With ranked teams clashing, regional rivalries reigniting, and broadcast crews bringing their signature energy, it’s a day tailor-made for armchair quarterbacks and die-hard fans alike. Whether you’re tuning in for the high-octane calls of Gus Johnson or the primetime polish of the ESPN crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, there’s no shortage of drama, grit, and gridiron glory.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Time Windows, Networks & Broadcast Crews

12:00 PM ET Kickoffs

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew Arkansas @ Memphis ABC Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer 17 Texas Tech @ 16 Utah FOX Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt Maryland @ Wisconsin NBC Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth Syracuse @ Clemson ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick SMU @ TCU ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Sam Acho UNLV @ Miami (OH) ESPNU Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox Bowling Green @ Louisville ACCN Chris Cotter, Max Browne Wofford @ Virginia Tech ACCNX/ESPN+ Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly North Texas @ Army CBSSN Dave Ryan, Adam Brenemen S.C. State @ USF ESPN+ Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker

12:45 PM – 1:00 PM

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew UAB @ 15 Tennessee SECN Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb Wagner @ Central Michigan ESPN+ —

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew Oregon State @ 6 Oregon BTN Jeff Levering, Jake Butt 22 Auburn @ 11 Oklahoma ABC Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy 21 Michigan @ Nebraska CBS Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson North Carolina @ UCF FOX Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman Purdue @ 24 Notre Dame NBC Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett Tulane @ Ole Miss ESPN Mark Jones, Roddy Jones James Madison @ Liberty ESPNU Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia Kent State @ 7 Florida State ACCN Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod Ball State @ Connecticut CBSSN Fran Charles, Taylor McHargue Multiple ESPN+ games ESPN+ Various crews

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew N.C. State @ Duke ESPN2 Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison Northern Illinois @ Mississippi State SECN Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker Temple @ 16 Georgia Tech CW Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon Idaho @ San Jose State NBCS Bay Area/MWC Digital —

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew West Virginia @ Kansas FS1 Noah Reed, Robert Smith Multiple ESPN+ games ESPN+ Various crews South Carolina @ 23 Missouri ESPN Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek Boise State @ Air Force CBSSN Jason Knapp, Robert Turbin

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew Florida @ 4 Miami (FL) ABC Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Washington @ Washington State CBS Rich Waltz, Logan Ryan Arizona State @ Baylor FOX Tim Brando, Devin Gardner 9 Illinois @ 19 Indiana NBC Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge BYU @ East Carolina ESPN2 Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray Georgia State @ 20 Vanderbilt ESPNU Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman Stanford @ Virginia ACCN Wes Durham, Steve Addazio Southeastern Louisiana @ 3 LSU SECN Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic Sam Houston @ 8 Texas SECN+/ESPN+ Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel

Late Night Action

Matchup Network Broadcast Crew ULM @ UTEP ESPN+ — UTSA @ Colorado State FS1 Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis Wyoming @ Colorado ESPN Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler California @ San Diego State CBSSN Alex Del Barrio, Randy Cross Michigan State @ 25 USC FOX Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III Fresno State @ Hawaii Spectrum Hawaii/MWC Digital —

From sunrise tailgates to midnight madness in Hawaii, this Saturday’s college football slate is a full-throttle celebration of the sport. With top-tier matchups, elite broadcast talent, and wall-to-wall coverage across every major network, fans are in for a treat. Whether you’re tracking playoff contenders or scouting future NFL stars, this lineup delivers. Be sure to bookmark your schedule, set your DVRs, and settle in—because this is what college football Saturdays are all about.