The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all boast marquee matchups this weekend, but it’s Friday night’s AAC showdown between Tulane and Memphis that sets the tone. Kicking off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, this game carries both regional and national intrigue—especially for South Florida fans, who for one night will be cheering on the Green Wave.

Tulane’s explosive offense meets Memphis’ home-field advantage in a contest that could shake up the AAC standings and influence the Group of Five playoff picture. With postseason implications and high-energy play expected, this matchup is the perfect appetizer for a weekend packed with college football drama.

Saturday Noon: Big 12 and SEC Powerhouses Take the Stage

Saturday kicks off with a marquee Big 12 clash between No. 7 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech at noon on ABC, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Simultaneously, No. 5 Georgia faces Mississippi State on ESPN, while Indiana battles Penn State on FOX. The noon window is stacked with contenders and potential spoilers across multiple conferences.

3:30 PM Window: SEC and Big Ten Showdowns

The mid-afternoon slate features a pivotal SEC battle as No. 3 Texas A&M visits No. 22 Missouri on ABC, with Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer calling the action. Over on CBS, No. 9 Oregon takes on No. 20 Iowa in a Big Ten clash that could reshape the playoff picture. FOX offers Iowa State vs TCU, while ESPN showcases Syracuse at No. 18 Miami. This window is loaded with playoff implications and conference drama.

Primetime Drama: SEC LSU vs Alabama and Independent Navy vs Notre Dame

Saturday night delivers two heavyweight matchups. No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 11 LSU at 7:30 PM on ABC, with Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy in the booth. Meanwhile, Navy faces No. 10 Notre Dame on NBC, a classic rivalry with national pride on the line. Florida State vs Clemson (ACCN), California vs Louisville (ESPN2), and Florida vs Kentucky (SECN) round out a primetime block full of ranked teams and bitter rivalries.

Late Night Lights: Nebraska, UCLA, UNLV, Colorado State Close It Out

For night owls and West Coast fans, the action continues deep into Saturday. Nebraska visits UCLA at 9:00 PM on FOX, followed by UNLV at Colorado State on FS1 at 9:30 PM. Sam Houston vs Oregon State (CW, 10:00 PM) and San Diego State vs Hawaii (Spectrum Hawaii, 11:00 PM) close out a marathon weekend of football.

Full Broadcast Schedule by Time Window

Friday, November 7

Harvard @ Columbia – 7:00 PM – ESPN2 – Eric Frede, Jack Ford

Delaware State @ Morgan State – 7:00 PM – ESPNU – Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Houston @ UCF – 8:00 PM – FS1 – Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Northwestern @ USC – 9:00 PM – FOX – Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III

Tulane @ Memphis – 9:00 PM – ESPN – Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Saturday Noon (12:00–2:30 PM)

BYU @ Texas Tech – ABC – Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Indiana @ Penn State – FOX – Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

Georgia @ Mississippi State – ESPN – Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

James Madison @ Marshall – ESPN2 – Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Southern Miss @ Arkansas State – ESPNU – Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray

SMU @ Boston College – ACCN – Chris Cotter, Max Browne

Temple @ Army – CBSSN – Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman

Colorado @ West Virginia – TNT – J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.

Ohio State @ Purdue – 1:00 PM – BTN – Jeff Levering, Jake Butt

Ole Miss vs Citadel – SECN+ – Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker

Saturday Mid-Afternoon (3:00–5:00 PM)

Texas A&M @ Missouri – 3:30 PM – ABC – Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Oregon @ Iowa – 3:30 PM – CBS – Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

Iowa State @ TCU – 3:30 PM – FOX – Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Syracuse @ Miami – 3:30 PM – ESPN – Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

Kansas @ Arizona – 3:30 PM – ESPN2 – Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison

Duke @ Connecticut – 3:30 PM – CBSSN – Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin

Auburn @ Vanderbilt – 4:00 PM – SECN – Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

South Dakota State @ South Dakota – 4:00 PM – ESPNU – Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker

Stanford @ North Carolina – 4:30 PM – CW – Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon

Washington @ Wisconsin – 4:30 PM – BTN – Rhett Lewis, Yogi Roth

Saturday Primetime (7:00–7:30 PM)

Wake Forest @ Virginia – ESPN – Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

California @ Louisville – ESPN2 – Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

Florida State @ Clemson – ACCN – Wes Durham, Steve Addazio

LSU @ Alabama – ABC – Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

Navy @ Notre Dame – NBC – Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

Florida @ Kentucky – SECN – Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Nevada @ Utah State – CBSSN – Chris Lewis, Randy Cross

Saturday Late Night (9:00 PM onward)

Nebraska @ UCLA – 9:00 PM – FOX – Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

UNLV @ Colorado State – 9:30 PM – FS1 – Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis

Sam Houston @ Oregon State – 10:00 PM – CW – Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf, Nigel Burton

San Diego State @ Hawaii – 11:00 PM – Spectrum Hawaii, MWC Digital

After the Rankings: The Real Work Begins

With the first College Football Playoff rankings now released, every game carries added weight. From Friday night’s Tulane-Memphis clash to Saturday’s primetime battles, fans across the country will be glued to their screens. Whether you’re watching for playoff implications, conference pride, or pure entertainment, this weekend promises wall-to-wall action.