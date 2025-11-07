By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist
The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all boast marquee matchups this weekend, but it’s Friday night’s AAC showdown between Tulane and Memphis that sets the tone. Kicking off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, this game carries both regional and national intrigue—especially for South Florida fans, who for one night will be cheering on the Green Wave.
Tulane’s explosive offense meets Memphis’ home-field advantage in a contest that could shake up the AAC standings and influence the Group of Five playoff picture. With postseason implications and high-energy play expected, this matchup is the perfect appetizer for a weekend packed with college football drama.
Saturday Noon: Big 12 and SEC Powerhouses Take the Stage
Saturday kicks off with a marquee Big 12 clash between No. 7 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech at noon on ABC, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Simultaneously, No. 5 Georgia faces Mississippi State on ESPN, while Indiana battles Penn State on FOX. The noon window is stacked with contenders and potential spoilers across multiple conferences.
3:30 PM Window: SEC and Big Ten Showdowns
The mid-afternoon slate features a pivotal SEC battle as No. 3 Texas A&M visits No. 22 Missouri on ABC, with Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer calling the action. Over on CBS, No. 9 Oregon takes on No. 20 Iowa in a Big Ten clash that could reshape the playoff picture. FOX offers Iowa State vs TCU, while ESPN showcases Syracuse at No. 18 Miami. This window is loaded with playoff implications and conference drama.
Primetime Drama: SEC LSU vs Alabama and Independent Navy vs Notre Dame
Saturday night delivers two heavyweight matchups. No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 11 LSU at 7:30 PM on ABC, with Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy in the booth. Meanwhile, Navy faces No. 10 Notre Dame on NBC, a classic rivalry with national pride on the line. Florida State vs Clemson (ACCN), California vs Louisville (ESPN2), and Florida vs Kentucky (SECN) round out a primetime block full of ranked teams and bitter rivalries.
Late Night Lights: Nebraska, UCLA, UNLV, Colorado State Close It Out
For night owls and West Coast fans, the action continues deep into Saturday. Nebraska visits UCLA at 9:00 PM on FOX, followed by UNLV at Colorado State on FS1 at 9:30 PM. Sam Houston vs Oregon State (CW, 10:00 PM) and San Diego State vs Hawaii (Spectrum Hawaii, 11:00 PM) close out a marathon weekend of football.
Full Broadcast Schedule by Time Window
Friday, November 7
- Harvard @ Columbia – 7:00 PM – ESPN2 – Eric Frede, Jack Ford
- Delaware State @ Morgan State – 7:00 PM – ESPNU – Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
- Houston @ UCF – 8:00 PM – FS1 – Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
- Northwestern @ USC – 9:00 PM – FOX – Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III
- Tulane @ Memphis – 9:00 PM – ESPN – Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
Saturday Noon (12:00–2:30 PM)
- BYU @ Texas Tech – ABC – Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
- Indiana @ Penn State – FOX – Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
- Georgia @ Mississippi State – ESPN – Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
- James Madison @ Marshall – ESPN2 – Roy Philpott, Sam Acho
- Southern Miss @ Arkansas State – ESPNU – Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray
- SMU @ Boston College – ACCN – Chris Cotter, Max Browne
- Temple @ Army – CBSSN – Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman
- Colorado @ West Virginia – TNT – J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.
- Ohio State @ Purdue – 1:00 PM – BTN – Jeff Levering, Jake Butt
- Ole Miss vs Citadel – SECN+ – Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker
Saturday Mid-Afternoon (3:00–5:00 PM)
- Texas A&M @ Missouri – 3:30 PM – ABC – Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
- Oregon @ Iowa – 3:30 PM – CBS – Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
- Iowa State @ TCU – 3:30 PM – FOX – Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
- Syracuse @ Miami – 3:30 PM – ESPN – Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick
- Kansas @ Arizona – 3:30 PM – ESPN2 – Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison
- Duke @ Connecticut – 3:30 PM – CBSSN – Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin
- Auburn @ Vanderbilt – 4:00 PM – SECN – Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
- South Dakota State @ South Dakota – 4:00 PM – ESPNU – Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
- Stanford @ North Carolina – 4:30 PM – CW – Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon
- Washington @ Wisconsin – 4:30 PM – BTN – Rhett Lewis, Yogi Roth
Saturday Primetime (7:00–7:30 PM)
- Wake Forest @ Virginia – ESPN – Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
- California @ Louisville – ESPN2 – Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler
- Florida State @ Clemson – ACCN – Wes Durham, Steve Addazio
- LSU @ Alabama – ABC – Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy
- Navy @ Notre Dame – NBC – Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
- Florida @ Kentucky – SECN – Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- Nevada @ Utah State – CBSSN – Chris Lewis, Randy Cross
Saturday Late Night (9:00 PM onward)
- Nebraska @ UCLA – 9:00 PM – FOX – Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
- UNLV @ Colorado State – 9:30 PM – FS1 – Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis
- Sam Houston @ Oregon State – 10:00 PM – CW – Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf, Nigel Burton
- San Diego State @ Hawaii – 11:00 PM – Spectrum Hawaii, MWC Digital
After the Rankings: The Real Work Begins
With the first College Football Playoff rankings now released, every game carries added weight. From Friday night’s Tulane-Memphis clash to Saturday’s primetime battles, fans across the country will be glued to their screens. Whether you’re watching for playoff implications, conference pride, or pure entertainment, this weekend promises wall-to-wall action.