KENNY VARNER

Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Season Outlook: Boom or Bust for Coach Prime?

The Colorado Buffaloes remain one of the most polarizing teams in college football, largely due to the larger-than-life presence of Head Coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Whether you love him or hate him, one thing is certain—Colorado delivered results last season, finishing 9-4 and claiming a share of the Big 12 title.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

However, much of that roster is now gone. The biggest departure is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who took his 94 catches and game-changing presence with him. In fact, the entire receiving corps—accounting for over 200 catches—is gone. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the face of the program the last two years, has also moved on, leaving behind a legacy that includes a 71.8% career completion rate and an impressive 64-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While Shedeur’s stats were strong, he was often criticized for holding onto the ball too long, which contributed to Colorado’s high sack totals. Exciting as he was, Sanders might not have been as elite as his numbers suggested. Don’t be shocked if the QB position actually improves this year.

On defense, Colorado led the Big 12 in sacks and was top 10 in turnover margin, showing marked improvement from a disastrous 2023 campaign. This offseason, the Buffaloes hit the transfer portal hard, hoping to fill key gaps and stay competitive.

Enter Kaidon Salter from Liberty, a dual-threat quarterback who could make an immediate impact—if Coach Prime doesn’t get in the way. Salter has thrown for over 6,000 yards and holds a 56-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio over three years. He’s also rushed for over 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns. However, his sub-60% completion rate and a step backward in production last season raise some concerns. Still, if he plays to his potential, Colorado’s offense could be more balanced than ever.

Highly touted freshman Julian Lewis, a two-time high school player of the year, is also in the mix. There’s a reason he’s at Colorado and not at a perennial powerhouse—his recruitment buzz peaked early, and he still has a lot to prove. Hopefully, Sanders doesn’t rush him into action.

The offensive line has been a glaring weakness in Sanders’ first two seasons. Although four starters return, competition has ramped up after a wave of portal additions. Phillip Houston could lose his right tackle job to JUCO standout Mana Taimana, while Jordan Seaton returns as the lone guaranteed starter. Newcomers like Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech), Zy Crisler (Illinois), and Xavier Hill (Memphis) should help stabilize the unit.

The running back room lacks proven production. Dallan Hayden returns but averaged just three yards per carry. The more promising addition is Dekalon Taylor from Incarnate Word, who ran for over 900 yards—more than the entire Colorado team managed last season. The receiving corps is entirely new. Dre’lon Miller and Omarion Miller look to lead the way, while Hykeem Williams (Florida State), Sincere Brown (Campbell), and Joseph Williams (Tulsa) join via the portal. With Marshall Faulk coaching the running backs, perhaps this offense will finally achieve some much-needed balance.

Defensively, Colorado has potential up front. Massive 320-pound Jaheim Oatis (Alabama) joins Anquin Barnes, Amari McNeil, and Tawfiq Thomas to form what could be a dominant defensive line. The linebacker corps is solid, led by Arden Walker and Samuel Okunlola. Keep an eye on Martavius French (UTSA), who brings over 160 career tackles and 17 tackles for loss from the Roadrunners.

The secondary takes a hit with the losses of Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. But Colorado still likes its options at cornerback with DJ McKinney and RJ McKinney. Hard-hitting safety Tawfiq Byard (USF) will look to bring physicality and leadership to a group that’s still developing chemistry.

Colorado might be a good team this year—but don’t confuse that with being a top 25 team. A home opener against a solid Georgia Tech squad will be a great early test. The schedule is tougher this time around, as last year’s slate benefited from injuries and underperforming teams. If the Buffaloes can win their opener, they could start 4-0 heading into Big 12 play.

If Salter can return to his 2023 form and the defense continues to gel, Colorado could be a tough out for anyone. Realistically, a 7-win season would be a success—and likely the ceiling for this group. But with Coach Prime running the show, one thing’s for sure: it’ll be an entertaining ride.