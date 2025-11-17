By: Ali Hussain – Capital Sports

Conor Benn produced a clinical performance to defeat Chris Eubank Jr in their much-anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. The British welterweight redeemed himself seven months after Eubank had claimed bragging rights in the original encounter.

Benn’s lightning speed and sharp combinations from the opening bell set the tone for the entire fight. Eubank Jr looked markedly slower and less energetic, unable to match Benn’s intensity or movement.

Benn’s Early Control and Tactical Mastery

The first round saw both men exchanging blows, but Benn’s timing and superior footwork gave him the edge. According to Compubox, Benn threw and landed more punches, showcasing command of the center of the ring and strong defensive awareness.

In stark contrast to their first fight, where Eubank relied heavily on his piston-like jab, Benn’s lateral movement nullified that weapon effectively. Each round tipped further in Benn’s favor as he grew more comfortable finding openings down the middle.

The Right Hand That Told the Story

As the fight progressed, Benn’s right hand became the story of the night. In rounds three and four, he landed crisp, straight rights that repeatedly caught Eubank off guard. A particularly clean shot in the fourth round highlighted Benn’s dominance and ring intelligence.

Eubank’s best moment arrived in round five when he connected on a few strong counter-punches, including a sharp right to Benn’s body. Still, it was clear momentum stayed solidly with the younger fighter as Benn’s combinations continued to land with authority.

Final Rounds: Benn’s Complete Command

By round seven, Benn had total control. He pinned Eubank to the ropes with another brutal right hand, sparking an exchange that thrilled the London crowd. Despite Eubank’s courage, Benn’s energy and accuracy were decisive.

In the final round, Benn sealed the performance with a knockdown. His right hand sent Eubank crashing to the canvas, and moments later, another barrage forced a second knockdown before the bell. Compubox confirmed Benn’s dominance, showing 11 more punches landed in the final round.

Historical Significance and Future Ambitions

Remarkably, this fight marked the first time a Benn defeated a member of the Eubank family. In the 1990s, Nigel Benn had failed to overcome Chris Eubank Sr in two classic battles. Now, Conor Benn has rewritten that family history, much to his father’s visible delight after the fight.

With this career-defining victory, Benn called out current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios and expressed interest in facing Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, and Devin Haney. As for Chris Eubank Jr, the 36-year-old remains undecided about his next steps but graciously congratulated Benn on the win.