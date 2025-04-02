Corey Braun, Marcus Brodil Sweep American Athletic Conference Honors

After sweeping the Tulane Green Wave, LHP Corey Braun and OF Marcus Brodil have swept the American Athletic Conference Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday. It’s the pair’s first AAC Player and Pitcher of the Week honor.
The Bulls stretched their win streak to five games after a historical sweep over the Tulane Green Wave in Tampa this past weekend. South Florida swept Tulane for the first time since 1993 and the first time in Tampa. The Bulls are now 5-1 in conference play, the best conference start since 2015.
Braun led the Bulls to a 3-0 shutout win over Tulane on Friday night. The Seminole native pitched the first complete game of his career. Through nine innings, he held the Green Wave to two hits. He struck out six batters and only allowed one walk. Braun became the first South Florida pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete-game shutout since Collin Sullivan did so against Wichita State on May 17, 2019.
Brodil led the Bull’s bats with a .600 average, two doubles, and eight total bases. On Sunday, the Dunedin native set a career-high of four RBI while going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs. Brodil posted a perfect fielding percentage.
Braun, Brodil, and the Bulls will welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for a midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 1. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Series History:
The Bulls and Wildcats will meet for the 86th time on Tuesday. South Florida leads the all-time series 68-17. The Bulls lead the series in Tampa, 42-9, and are on a nine-game winning streak.
Note-A-Bull:
- Marcus Brodil has recorded a team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season with two this past weekend.
- Carlos Jacome recorded his fifth multi-hit performance of the season and his third three-hit performance on Sunday. He has recorded a home run in both conference series.
- Lance Trippel is currently on a team-leading five-game hitting streak. He hit his third home run on Saturday and posted a season-high three RBI.
- RHP Matt Goldenbaum earned his first career win on Sunday. The redshirt freshman pitched three innings, holding the Green Wave to one hit.
- RHP Bryce Archie earned his third win of the season on Saturday. In four innings, he struck out three batters.
Hannahs at the Helm:
60th Year of USF Baseball:
About USF Baseball
The South Florida Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and will enter its 60th campaign in 2025. Mitch Hannahs was named South Florida’s eighth head coach in program history on June 8, 2024, after compiling 355 wins over 11 seasons at Indiana State. The 2023 ABCA NCAA DI Midwest Region Coach of the Year guided the Sycamores to six conference titles and five NCAA Regionals. The Bulls have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances and earned their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro, and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro, and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors 12 times, and 19 Bulls have earned Freshman All-America accolades. USF has had 131 MLB Draft Picks. Former 2018 first-round draft pick Shane McClanahan is a two-time MLB All-Star.
