Corey Braun, Marcus Brodil Sweep American Athletic Conference Honors

After sweeping the Tulane Green Wave, LHP Corey Braun and OF Marcus Brodil have swept the American Athletic Conference Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday. It’s the pair’s first AAC Player and Pitcher of the Week honor.

FOR MORE USF BULLS STORIES – CLICK HERE FOR GOUSFBULLS.COM



The Bulls stretched their win streak to five games after a historical sweep over the Tulane Green Wave in Tampa this past weekend. South Florida swept Tulane for the first time since 1993 and the first time in Tampa. The Bulls are now 5-1 in conference play, the best conference start since 2015.



Braun led the Bulls to a 3-0 shutout win over Tulane on Friday night. The Seminole native pitched the first complete game of his career. Through nine innings, he held the Green Wave to two hits. He struck out six batters and only allowed one walk. Braun became the first South Florida pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete-game shutout since Collin Sullivan did so against Wichita State on May 17, 2019.



Brodil led the Bull’s bats with a .600 average, two doubles, and eight total bases. On Sunday, the Dunedin native set a career-high of four RBI while going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs. Brodil posted a perfect fielding percentage.



Braun, Brodil, and the Bulls will welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for a midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 1. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.



Series History:

The Bulls and Wildcats will meet for the 86th time on Tuesday. South Florida leads the all-time series 68-17. The Bulls lead the series in Tampa, 42-9, and are on a nine-game winning streak.



Note-A-Bull:

Marcus Brodil has recorded a team-leading 11 th multi-hit game of the season with two this past weekend.

has recorded a team-leading 11 multi-hit game of the season with two this past weekend. Carlos Jacome recorded his fifth multi-hit performance of the season and his third three-hit performance on Sunday. He has recorded a home run in both conference series.

recorded his fifth multi-hit performance of the season and his third three-hit performance on Sunday. He has recorded a home run in both conference series. Lance Trippel is currently on a team-leading five-game hitting streak. He hit his third home run on Saturday and posted a season-high three RBI.

is currently on a team-leading five-game hitting streak. He hit his third home run on Saturday and posted a season-high three RBI. RHP Matt Goldenbaum earned his first career win on Sunday. The redshirt freshman pitched three innings, holding the Green Wave to one hit.

earned his first career win on Sunday. The redshirt freshman pitched three innings, holding the Green Wave to one hit. RHP Bryce Archie earned his third win of the season on Saturday. In four innings, he struck out three batters.