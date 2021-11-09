Could the Buccaneers Sign Odell Beckham Jr.? The Browns are set to release him and he is a big Brady fan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, with that comes a lot of burdens. The burden of every team giving you their best shot. The fact that the expectations of the team are repeating or bust. Then there’s the burden of every player that hits the free agent market or waiver wire should be signed. The latter is what we’ll talk about in this article.

.@JeffDarlington says keep an eye out for OBJ to Tampa Bay should he get released 👀



"I have never heard of another QB that Odell Beckham Jr. respects, and has aspired to play with, [more] than Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/QZcyGaoc3R — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 4, 2021

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ve heard about the Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland. If you haven’t heard, check out the video by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington from “Get Up” below.

Worth Noting

This may seem unlikely and a bit of a stretch, but it’s worth noting that Darlington was one of the first members of the media to report Tom Brady was unlikely to return to the Patriots for the 2020 season.

“We can talk about all the places that might make the most sense, but there is one romantic destination that I can’t get out of my head, and that is the Tampa Bay Bucs. I have never heard of another quarterback that Odell Beckham Jr. respects and has aspired to play with more than Tom Brady. Of course, it matters whether or not he is able to pick his team. In which case, we should keep that in the back of our heads.”

As Darlington stated, this would obviously depend on if Beckham Jr. clears waivers. Then there’s the little problem of the Buccaneers being somewhat cash strapped. Add in that Beckham Jr. doesn’t exactly have a great reputation as far as his work ethic and overall attitude towards the game.

The Buccaneers sit near the bottom of the waiver wire order, so a lot of teams would have to pass on Beckham Jr. and his contract. Reports are coming out that the Browns are reworking his contract to make him easier to be claimed off of waivers.

Even with the restructuring it’s still hard to see Beckham Jr. end up with the Buccaneers. The flip side of that is most of us said the sane thing about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown.