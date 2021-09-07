Count Down to Thursday Kickoff: Five Hot Takes for the Buccaneers 2021 Season

By Nick Sitro

Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Last year, you would have been ridiculed if you predicted a 4,600 yard and 40 touchdown season from Tom Brady. People would have probably looked at you funny if you said Ryan Succop would set the franchise record in points in a single season. Social media would have mocked you if you posted about Tristan Wirfs immediately vaulting himself into the all-pro conversation.

While those predictions were hot at the time, they were also realistic. Below, I’ll detail five more spicy takes for the 2021 season without going completely into the sun.

Tom Brady Breaks Jameis Winston’s Single Season Yards Record

In 2019, Jameis Winston took the league by storm. His 5,109 yards would be the most by a Buccaneers quarterback, and it wasn’t even close.

Last season, Brady was able to surpass Winston’s 33 touchdowns in a season, recording 40 in the week 17 finale against the Atlanta Falcons. With an extra game this year, I think Brady has a realistic chance of passing Winston’s 5,109 yards.

If you extrapolate Brady’s 2020 season to a 17 week season, he would have recorded 4,922 yards. I think it’s safe to say that Brady and the offense will be better than they were at the start of 2020. Book the GOAT for at least 5,200 passing yards in 2021.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Will Record Double Digit Sacks

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has taken the preseason by storm. Even without looking at his stats, his ability to rush the passer is incredible for a guy that hasn’t played football in almost a year.

I know I know, you’re probably thinking how Tryon-Shoyinka could possibly hit double digit sack totals with a defensive line that includes Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett.

I think Todd Bowles and Bruce Arians are likely to rotate Tryon-Shoyinka more and more as the season progresses. It is pivotal to have fresh pass rushers as the playoffs approach, so don’t be surprised to see a reduce snap total for some of the starters.

Now I’m not saying they’ll split reps per se, but I could easily see Barrett or Pierre-Paul going from a 77% snap share to around 71-72 percent.

Ten or more sacks would require incredible efficiency by Tryon-Shoyinka, but from what I’ve seen in the preseason so far, I think it’s a realistic possibility.

Four Pass Catchers Will Finish With at Least 1,100 Yards

This one goes hand in hand with the first prediction. If Brady throws for over 5,100 yards, someone has to be on the other end receiving them.

Is it really out of the question that Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski could finish the season with that kind of production? Scotty Miller will likely soak up some targets, but the four mentioned above should easily see the highest target share.

There’s not much more to say on this one, but even if it doesn’t come to fruition, lets hope Mike Evans can surpass 1,000 yards and make it eight in a row.

The Buccaneers Will Finish the Season With 10 Pro Bowlers

The Buccaneers got completely disrespected last year when it came to individual awards. Jason Pierre-Paul was the only player to receive a Pro Bowl invite, which is insane given the talent on this roster.

If you think about it, Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Devin White, Ali Marpet, and Tristan Wirfs should have been locks last season. If they produce a similar result in 2021, that’s already halfway to 10.

Add in Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Ryan Jensen, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jason Pierre-Paul and we hit the magic number.

The Buccaneers have plenty of prime-time games to show case their talent. Last season, they fell flat on their face when America was watching, besides the playoffs of course.

Start booking your flight to Orlando now.

Did Someone Say 20-0?

No not 17, 20-0. I see a few analysts saying the Buccaneers might go undefeated as their hot take. Why not take it an inch further and predict the Super Bowl win!

This is easily the greatest collection of talent this franchise has ever seen. The greatest quarterback of all time paired with a hall of fame tight end and elite level receivers is something Buccaneers fans couldn’t even conceive in their dreams.

Even on defense, the Buccaneers have the 2019 sack leader with one of best defensive minds in the league in Todd Bowles.

And how could we forget the franchise leader in points in a single season, Ryan Succop.

Is an undefeated season likely? Probably not. Every team has a bad night here and there. But if any team can get it done, it’s the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.